Elsa Pataky Explains Why She and Chris Hemsworth Always Forget Their Wedding Anniversary

May 30, 2022

AceShowbiz - Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth always forget their wedding anniversary. The "Fast Five" actress, who married the "Thor" leading man on 26 December 2010, admitted that they rarely celebrate the milestone of their marriage because they are usually so busy with their festive plans.

Asked who is the more thoughtful, Elsa said, "Well, both of us usually forget our anniversary because it's close to Christmas, when we've got lots going on." She added, "Chris is always putting himself out for me, for example helping with the children."

"One of the things I most admire about him is that he's a brilliant father," the 45-year-old further gushed." She went on to share, "We all have things that we could have done better, but our paths have brought us to where we are now and we're still together... I prefer to focus on the present rather than the past or the future."

Elsa, who shares 10-year-old daughter India and eight-year-old twins Sasha and Tristan with Chris, explained that she and her husband are very busy with their three children. Additionally, their huge collection of animals has made their household even more chaotic.

"I've lost count [of how many animals we have]," she told HELLO! magazine."Sasha wanted a little mouse for his birthday. It was very young, so when I noticed it was getting fat I thought it was just eating a lot. You can guess the rest … He's rung me here to tell me we now have 10 more."

"Then there are the dogs, the horses, a couple of donkeys, Monty the bearded lizard and four cats, which we adopted when the floods made them homeless," the Spanish model continued. "Chris says I'm mad, but there's nothing he can do about it, poor guy."