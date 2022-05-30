'Seinfeld' Producer George Shapiro Died of Natural Causes at 91

Twitter Celebrity

AceShowbiz - "Seinfeld" producer George Shapiro has sadly passed away. The celebrated Hollywood talent manager, who was best known for representing Jerry Seinfeld, Carl Reiner and Andy Kaufman, died of natural causes at the aged 91.

Shapiro reportedly died at his Beverly Hills home on Thursday, May 26. No further details have yet been released about the circumstances of his death.

Shapiro with running his talent company, Shapiro is best known as executive producer of "Seinfeld", one of the world's most profitable and widely-shown sitcoms in history, still constantly being re-run after its original 180-episode showing from 1989 to 1998.

He also produced several stand-up specials for Seinfeld and appeared in the 2002 documentary "Comedian" in which Seinfeld tries to return to comedy. He is also fondly remembered for his close personal relationship Kaufman, with their friendship dramatized in the 1999 Kaufman biopic "Man on the Moon". Jim Carrey starred as the comic while Danny DeVito played Shapiro.

The producer is survived by his wife and mother to his kids, Melody, along with his son Danny, daughters Carrie and Stefanie and his five grandchildren. Other shows Shapiro was involved with were "The Steve Allen Show", "That Girl" and "Gomer Pyle". His final production was "The Super Bob Einstein Movie", released on HBO last year.

Stars and friends have offered their tributes on social media. Among them was veteran producer of "The Jeffersons" Norman Lear, 99, Sharing an image on Twitter of him smiling with Shapiro and their comic friend Mel Brooks, he penned, "One of the dearest people I have ever known, George Shapiro, just passed. I bless our friendship and, at 99, I'm sure I'll see him relatively soon."

A fan, meanwhile, tweeted, "It can't be overstated what a mark this guy made in cultivating comedy. You saw the 'Shapiro/West' vanity card on something and you knew you were getting the real 'good'... ,an, we're losing them at a rate of knots lately huh?" Another wrote, "RIP to George Shapiro, who started in the mail room at William Morris and went on to manage Carl Reiner, Jerry Seinfeld and Andy Kaufmann. He was also an Executive Producer of Seinfeld."