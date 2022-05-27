Niecy Nash Speaks on Texas School Shooting 29 Years After Her Brother Was Fatally Shot

INSTAR IMAGES/Roger Wong Celebrity

When reacting to the second deadliest school mass shooting that killed 19 kids and two teachers, the former 'Claws' actress insists that school should be a 'safe' place.

May 27, 2022

AceShowbiz - Niecy Nash has said that school should be a "safe" place after losing her brother in a school shooting. The Desna Simms of "Claws" spoke out on social media after the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday, May 24 saw 19 students and two teachers killed by 18-year-old Salvador Ramos before he was shot dead himself by authorities.

The 52-year-old actress wrote on Instagram, "I'm so sad. My brother was killed on his high school campus. It hits different cuz school is a place you should feel safe. I don't wish it on anyone. My God [broken heart emoji] This is America. (sic)" She lost her brother Michael when he was a 15-year-old student at back in 1993 when a high school love triangle led to him being shot by a classmate.

The Hollywood star, whose real name is Carol Betts, has previously opened up about how gun violence has affected her own life after being forced to watch her own mother survive a gun wound from her then-boyfriend before losing Michael just a few years later.

Back in 2010, the "Selma" actress said, "When I was 15, I saw my mother get shot. Her boyfriend was very abusive, and he shot my mother with a sawed-off, double-barreled shotgun in front of her children, Easter Sunday morning, shot her down like a dog in the street."

Niecy paid tribute to her tragic brother on the 25th anniversary of his death, which followed the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Florida. She wrote at the time, "25 yrs ago today, my only brother, Michael Ensley was killed on his high school campus by kid with a gun."

"It's 2018 and the death toll is rising while our spirits are still breaking. You don't hear the pain," she went on sharing her thought on the tragedy. "You hear the sound of NRA [dollar bag emoji] being exchanged."