Niecy Nash Tears Up as She Condemns Nashville School Shooting

The 'When They See Us' actress gets emotional as she addresses the Monday, March 27 shooting at The Covenant School that killed three children and three adults.

Mar 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - Niecy Nash got triggered by the latest school shooting that rocked the U.S. The actress has spoken up following the incident at The Covenant School in Nashville on Monday, March 27 that left three children and three adults dead.

The tragedy hit Niecy close to home as her brother Michael Ensley died at 17 in a school shooting more than 30 years ago. In a TikTok video, she pleaded for a change as she said through tears, "In 1993, my only brother was killed on his high school campus because somebody brought a gun to school. It's 2023, and there [are] babies who will never make it home to see their parents."

"And those parents will forever be in a space where they're like, 'What was the last thing I said? What was the last lunch I made? What was their last thought [or] experience? Did they call out for me?' " she continued, while showing her bare face in the clip.

"These are the wrong things. It's the wrong thing, and it is indeed the wrong time. We are losing our way," Niecy added, before criticizing the lawmakers, "Some political groups are so focused on the wrong thing that our children are dying. And there ain't no coming back from that... Not even a little bit."

"I am so sorry," she said, before concluding, "And my prayers go out to those families, 'cause it's a pain that I don't wish on nobody. School is the one place where children should be safe. Now, they'll be safe getting on an airplane. But school? That's another thing. And it shouldn't be."

In the caption, the Critics' Choice Award winner wrote, "I can't think of one reason for a citizen to own an assault riffle."

In another post, Niecy again blasted politicians as she penned, "My only brother, Michael Ensley was killed on his high school campus..... the NRA wants assault rifles on the streets but wants to ban drag shows & CRT? The focus is definitely off here."

On Monday, a woman entered the private Christian school through a side entrance with two assault rifles and a handgun. When police arrived, they heard shots coming from the second level. The female suspect, who has been identified as Audrey Hale, a 28-year-old who once attended the school, was killed in an altercation with the officers.

The incident resulted in the deaths of students Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs and William Kinney, all 9, as well as Cynthia Peak, 61, Katherine Koonce, 60, and Mike Hill, 61.

