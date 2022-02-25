Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts Grateful to Be 1st Queer Couple to Grace Essence's Cover: 'Love Wins'

Essence Magazine Celebrity

In their cover story interview, the former star of 'The Soul Man' says that she 'can't imagine' going through life without her wife on her side as she has 'the most beautiful soul.'

AceShowbiz - Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts have set a new history. The former star of "The Soul Man" and her wife expressed their gratitude after becoming the first queer couple to grace the cover of Essence magazine.

Making use of her Instagram account on Thursday, February 24, the 52-year-old actress celebrated the historic cover of the magazine's March issue. Along with a photo that saw the pair sharing a sweet kiss, she wrote, "Our prayer is that we contribute to normalizing loving who you love out loud! We hope you find your voice and stand in your truth…. knowing that you were designed by the creator -who makes no mistakes!"

"Your beauty and your superpower is that you are uniquely YOU!" Niecy added. "Thank you @essence for your fearlessness with having us on your HERSTORY making cover! 'Betts' believe we are just getting started baby! ~ Jessica & Niecy Nash-Betts." She concluded her post by adding hashtags that read, "Betts of Both Worlds," and "Love Wins."

In a separate post, Niecy shared the magazine's March issue cover. "Making H E R S T O R Y," she captioned the image. "Thank you @essence for choosing The Betts as your FIRST same sex couple to cover you [sic] magazine! #BettsOfWorlds #MakingHistory #Herstory #BlackHistoryMonth."

Niecy also uploaded another photo that saw her and her wife posing topless. The Desna Simms depicter on "Claws" captioned her post, "Simply The Betts [black heart emoji] L o v e > U N C O V E R E D."

Sharing the cover in her own post, Jessica wrote, "H E R S T O R Y. Thank you @essence for allowing [Love] to win!" The 42-year-old musician went on to add, "First #SameSex couple to Ever grace the Cover."

In their cover story, the happy couple opened up about their love story. "The least of my attraction is gender," Niecy told the publication. "What I was and am still attracted to is Jessica's soul. She was the most beautiful soul I had ever met in my life. Now that I've experienced it, I can't imagine going through life without it."

"Not only was it challenging for me to realize I'm having feelings for a woman that I've normally had for a man, but it was compounded by the fact that this is my friend," Niecy, who tied the knot with Jessica in August 2020, recalled. "I thought, 'What I do not want to do is anything that would allow this person to not be in my life for the rest of my life.' "