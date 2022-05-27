 
 

'Bridgerton' Star Ruby Barker Says She'll Take a Break After Being Hospitalized for Mental Health

'Bridgerton' Star Ruby Barker Says She'll Take a Break After Being Hospitalized for Mental Health
The actress, who portrays Marina Thompson on the hit Netflix series, admits that she has been treated at a hospital because she has 'been really unwell for a really long time.'

AceShowbiz - Ruby Barker has gotten vulnerable with fans. Revealing that she's been hospitalized for mental health, the Marina Thompson depicter on the hit Netflix series "Bridgerton" informed her online devotees that she will take a break.

The 25-year-old came forward with her hospitalization in an Instagram video posted on Thursday, May 26. Noting that she has "been really unwell for a really long time," the actress divulged that she finally learned of her diagnosis and that she feels "better" now.

"I just want to be honest with everybody, I have been struggling," Ruby stated. "So, I'm in the hospital at the minute, I'm gonna get discharged soon and hopefully get to continue with my life and I'm gonna take a little bit of a break from myself."

Ruby went on to share, "And I want to encourage others, if you are struggling, please do yourself a favor. Take a break, stop being so hard on yourself. And people used to always tell me not to be so hard on myself, and I never really, really knew what that meant." Revealing that she was "rage-filled, frustrated, angry" before seeking help for her "intergenerational trauma," she claimed, "I was carrying the weight of the world on my back."

"And now, I'm at a point where I have a diagnosis, and I will talk to you about that at another time. But I have a diagnosis, and I am relinquishing myself and forgiving myself and drawing a line in the sand," the British native continued. "I can't carry on the way that I've been carrying on. I need to change. So, that's what I'm trying to do."

Ruby disclosed that she had to withdraw herself from the West End production of "Running with Lions" after testing positive for COVID-19 in addition to dealing with mental illness. However, she hopes she can "fulfill all of my engagements" soon after being discharged from the hospital. She added, "[I want] to have a good career and a good life. Because I do not want my diagnosis to be a self-fulfilling prophecy."

