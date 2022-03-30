Toni Braxton Says She's Still in Disbelief Following Sister Traci's Death

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Toni Braxton had her first interview since the death of her sister, Traci Broxton. When appearing on "Tamron Hall" on Tuesday, March 29, the "Un-Break My Heart" hitmaker admitted that she is still in disbelief over her sibling's passing.

"We're so close. We're more than sisters. We're kind of like twins, I like to call it. We're bound together by more than just DNA, by blood and it is just something special that my parents did such a fantastic job raising all of us together, making us so close," Toni told host Tamar. "And so, to lose one, makes it a little more difficult sometimes."

"I wake up every morning and I go, 'Did I dream it? Did I dream it?' and I have to remind myself 'No, she's gone but she's been here with us for 50 years,' " the Grammy Award winner shared. "So, I try to relish in that moment and try to smile about it, and just be grateful for the time you have... We always loved each other. And we're just very fortunate to have had my sister with us for as long as we did."

During the chat, Toni also opened up about Traci's final moments. "[Traci] and her son were so close, her and her grandson and her son's wife. We were just a big family. We were all there. Her son was there, husband was there, everyone was there. Her best friends were there, everyone was there with her. She had so much love," she recalled.

"The hospice nurses were incredible. You never think that it's going to happen to you and your family. So you have to remind yourself to enjoy the moments, be happy and it's okay if you fuss and fight but just enjoy the moments and try to just smile and be happy," the R&B artist further noted. "Be kind to one another."

Despite the loss, Toni will continue to remember Traci as she will celebrate the latter's birthday on April 2. "Her birthday is coming up soon on the second and my sisters and I are going to celebrate and have a big Traci day thingy. So I'm excited about that," she gushed.

Traci passed away at the age of 50 after losing her battle with cancer. Her husband Kevin Surratt confirmed the sad news via a statement that read, "We have come to a time where we must inform the public that after a year of privately undergoing a series of treatment for Esophageal cancer our beloved Traci Braxton has gone on to glory."