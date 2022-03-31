August Alsina Sends Confusing Message After Trolled Over Will Smith Oscars Slap

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Entanglements' singer appears to wade into the controversy surrounding the 'King Richard' star's shocking assault on Chris Rock at the Academy Awards.

AceShowbiz - August Alsina may have shown his stance on the Oscars 2022 debacle that involved his former fling Jada Pinkett Smith's husband Will Smith. The musician has shared a cryptic message about choosing "peace" in the wake of Will slapping Chris Rock onstage.

On Tuesday, March 29, the 29-year-old star wrote, "choose peace; trusting that life's intricate puzzle pieces are all forming together for the greater good and mastering of the seasonally sometime chaotic nature of your life's art piece that's being formed and painted by birthing life to your internal masterpiece; grown through external chaos-metamorphosing alchemy, dark turned 2 light and beauty within." He added, "Then turned [Masterpiece] shown without, from your life's own whimsical & colorful art-piece, being co created and displayed through living while/after being broken to peace's/pieces."

The rest of his message was more vague as he continued, "I'm A Walking Billboard & Network Simply Desiring To Televise & Broadcast Love, the love, grace and healing embrace of God, Good Music that's healing (w/ a lil bit of nasty) (cus the art of sharing temples can too be healing) My Nola mixed w/ My H-Town background of Top Tier DRIP & FLAVA & bag secure abundantly for the ones i love while trying to keep a clean heart out here. DassIT!!"

Many seemed to have a hard time trying to decipher August's statement. When one follower asked, "Now I'm convinced that you never wrote any of your songs. What in the Morse code is going on here?" he jokingly responded, "Lol.. iGuess Jesus must've wrote them then. (And In that case, it's me, I'm Jesus)!!"

The "No Love" singer then stressed, "..but no seriously that's the point. While putting the confusing puzzles pieces of our lives together, play that hand proper in what life throws and enjoy the mystery that we are cocreating, and unfolding before us. Because the whole while, all complexities are forming us into a masterpiece through constant pruning and lessons anyhow. (Is this dumbed enough for u to process)? Cus evidently translation somewhere lost u."

August's cryptic post arrives in the wake of the controversy surrounding Will slapping Chris over the comedian's joke about Jada's shaved head. Following the incident, people on social media trolled him as he previously revealed his entanglement with the actress.

"Why Will ain't hit August like that he had more then HER NAME in his mouth," one person said on Twitter. Another similarly suggested to Will, "He should've slapped August Alsina like that too." A third added, "Chris Rock got the fade but August Alsina walking around carefree?"

While Will has publicly apologized to Chris, Jada broke her silence on Tuesday by posting a message on Instagram that read, "This is a season for healing and I'm here for it."