Donell Jones Sparks Concern After Revealing He's Dealing With 'a Lot' of Pain
When unveiling that he is currently dealing with a lot of pain in a candid social media post, the 'U Know What's Up' crooner admits that sometimes he wonders, 'Why me!'

  • Mar 30, 2022

AceShowbiz - Donell Jones has left his fans concerned over his well-being. Making use of his social media platform, the "U Know What's Up" crooner revealed that he is currently "dealing with a lot of pain."

On Tuesday, March 29, the 48-year-old singer/songwriter turned to his Instagram page to let his followers know about his current condition. "I know I don't show it but I'm dealing with a lot [of] pain," he began. "Sometimes I wonder……WHY ME! Father God send me [a] sign," he added along with a folded hands emoji.

Donell included a quote that read, "Pain is part of the process," in his post. However, the singer, who's best known for his cover of Stevie Wonder's "Knocks Me Off My Feet", didn't provide any details about his pain.

In the comment section, many fans sent him thoughts and prayers. "Praying for you, king," one wrote. "If you haven't already, find a good therapist or surround yourself with the support system that love on you and will be your strength while you release the pain from your heart."

Another person chimed in, "We love you. This too shall pass," while someone else sent the "Where I Wanna Be" singer "positive energy and peace." A separate fan suggested, "Take one day at a time...Time is the Golden Healer....We listen to your Music to help heal. Indulge in what makes you feel Good to help Heal."

Donell's concerning post came just three days after he excitedly announced that he had welcomed his first granddaughter. Along with a series of photos of the newborn baby girl, the "It's So Hard" singer wrote, "My grand baby 'Dallas Amiyah Carter' has arrived…my first granddaughter [red heart emoji]." He then gushed over his daughter, "I'm so proud of my daughter @dxnielle_j I love you baby… That makes 3 grandkids and counting."

Earlier this month, Donell shared that he took some time to "recharge and refocus." On March 8, he wrote via Instagram, "Never knew I was coming to Miami but I'm a spontaneous dude… sometimes you just gotta get away recharge and refocus…" The Chicago-born musician went on saying, "Miami it's been real but I gotta go back home. lol y'all said embrace the grey hair so here we go."

