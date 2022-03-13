 
 

Toni Braxton Mourns Death of Sister Traci After Cancer Battle

Traci, who appeared on her family's reality show 'Braxton Family Values', passed away at the age of 50 after 'a year of privately undergoing a series of treatment for Esophageal cancer.'

  • Mar 13, 2022

AceShowbiz - Toni Braxton is mourning the death of her sister, Traci Braxton. On Saturday, March 11, the "Un-Break My Heart" hitmaker confirmed that her younger sibling passed away at the age of 50 after losing her battle with cancer.

Taking to Instagram, the Grammy Award winner shared a black-and-white photo of her and all of her siblings, including Tamar Braxton, Trina Braxton and Towanda Braxton. She began her caption, "It is with the utmost regret that we inform you of the passing of our sister, Traci."

"Needless to say, she was a bright light, a wonderful daughter, an amazing sister, a loving mother, wife, grandmother and a respected performer. We will miss her dearly," Toni added. "Traci passed this morning as the snow was falling, our angel is now a snowflake. We ask that you respect our privacy as we plan to send her home with love, celebrating her life. We are family forever."

The first to announce Traci's death was her husband, Kevin Surratt. "We have come to a time where we must inform the public that after a year of privately undergoing a series of treatment for Esophageal cancer our beloved Traci Braxton has gone on to glory," he said in a statement. She was reportedly "surrounded by family and friends at the time of her passing."

Traci and Kevin's son, Kevin Surratt Jr., confirmed the singer's death in a tribute shared on Instagram. "I heard the news about my mother being sick first thing she said was I'm going to fight and beat this. She fought to the end and today she's at peace. I love my mother forever and this hurts so much but I'm at peace knowing she's isn't in pain anymore. I love you ma I'm going to miss you," he wrote alongside a photo of him hugging his mom.

Traci, along with her sisters, signed their first record deal with Arista Records in 1989 before Toni departed in 1991. The late musician, who dropped her solo debut album "Crash & Burn" in 2014, also appeared on her family's reality show "Braxton Family Values" as well as "Marriage Boot Camp".

