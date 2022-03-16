 
 

50 Cent Claims He Spoke With Tyler Perry About MoNique's Cancellation

According to the 'In Da Club' rapper, the billionaire media mogul said 'he never told anyone not to hire [the comedienne] and he is happy i decided to work with her.'

AceShowbiz - Things are seemingly going well between 50 Cent and Tyler Perry. Just one day after he urged the media mogul to apologize to Mo'Nique, the "Power" alum said he has spoken to the "A Madea Homecoming" actor about the comedienne's cancellation.

On Tuesday, March 15, Fiddy shared on Instagram a photo of Tyler. Alongside the snap, he wrote, "I talk to Tyler today he told me he never told anyone not to hire @therealmoworldwide and he is happy i decided to work with her."

"He said he couldn't speak for Oprah but he is sure she is fine with monique and has even brought her up for things monique has no idea about," the emcee added. "I'm so happy for Mo right now ! She Back."

Just one day prior, Fiddy called out Tyler and Oprah Winfrey for "damaging" Mo'Nique's career. "I'm sure Oprah Winfrey and Tyler Perry would not want to continue to allow [their] influence to damage @therealmoworldwide career and this has went on for way to long," he said.

"So now would be a great time to apologize because i'm gonna put her back on," the 46-year-old rapper/actor, born Curtis James Jackson III, further stressed. He then added, "I don't miss!"

The "In Da Club" spitter previously showed his love to the Oscar winner back in February. "I went to see @therealmoworldwide stand-up show [during] Super Bowl weekend. Oh s**t! Was so good, she had my a** in a trance," he gushed in an Instagram post. "You gotta go check her out the s**t was [fire]."

Fiddy later posted a picture of Mo'Nique, asking the film industry to cast her back. "All in Favor of @therealmoworldwide being back on Top, Say make it happen 50 ! STOP F**KING AROUND," he stressed in the caption.

Mo'Nique has been feuding with Oprah and Terry for years. She claimed that the two did not stand up for her when she was wrongly accused of "being difficult" for not promoting their 2009 film "Precious: Based on the Novel 'Push' by Sapphire" internationally.

50 Cent Urges Oprah Winfrey and Tyler Perry to Apologize to Mo'Nique for 'Damaging' Her Career

50 Cent Pokes Fun at Jussie Smollett Following His Courtroom Tirade

50 Cent Shares 'Power' Meme to Poke Fun at Michael Jordan for Grabbing Mary J. Blige's Butt

50 Cent Not 'Ashamed' of His Body After Being Fat-Shamed Following Super Bowl Halftime Show

Kelis' Husband Mike Mora Died After Losing Battle With Stomach Cancer
50 Cent Urges Oprah Winfrey and Tyler Perry to Apologize to Mo'Nique for 'Damaging' Her Career

Big Sean Called 'Black Jesus' After Debuting New Hairstyle

Will Smith Claims There's Never Been Infidelity' in His Marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith

Ty Young Confirms Mimi Faust Split After Being Accused of Cheating on Her

Critics' Choice Awards 2022: Lady GaGa Shows Skin, Elle Fanning Glitters in Gold on Red Carpet

'Joe Millionaire' Star Steven McBee Spoils GF Calah Jackson With New Mansion

Summer Walker Blasts Troll Calling Her a 'Slave' for Her Grocery Shopping Outfit

Kylie Jenner Takes Newborn Son Wolf on His First Plane Ride One Month After His Birth

BAFTAs 2022: Millie Bobby Brown and BF Make Debut as Couple, Emma Watson Stuns on Red Carpet

U.S. Journalist and Filmmaker Brent Renaud Killed by Russian Forces While Covering War in Ukraine

Kanye Rips D.L. Hughley for Commenting on Kim Kardashian Split, Declares He Can 'Afford' to Hurt Him

Bomb Threat Causes Katt Williams to Abruptly End Comedy Show

