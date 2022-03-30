 
 

Chris Rock's Brother Tony Refuses to Accept Will Smith's Apology

Chris Rock's Brother Tony Refuses to Accept Will Smith's Apology
WENN/Instagram/WENN/Adriana M. Barraza
Celebrity

When asked if he keeps things 'professional' or 'fights fire with fire,' the younger brother of the 'Saturday Night Live' alum stresses that it's already 'on.'

  • Mar 30, 2022

AceShowbiz - Chris Rock's brother Tony Rock has weighed in on Will Smith's infamous slap at the 2022 Academy Awards. Taking to social media, the younger sibling of the "Saturday Night Live" alum revealed that he doesn't accept the "King Richard" star's apology.

During the 47-year-old actor's weekly Q&A session on Twitter, "20 Questions Tuesdays", people asked whether he accepted Will's apology. After one user asked him, "Do you approve of the apology?" he simply replied, "No."

In a separate post, another social media user asked if he and his brother Chris would keep things "professional" or "fight fire with fire," Tony answered, "It's on." Tony also said his brother is "still rich" and still doing "fine" following the awkward confrontation.

  See also...

Tony later claimed that P. Diddy was lying about Chris and Will making up. One person asked him, "So Diddy was lying when he said Chris and Will made up that night and are good now?" to which he replied, "Yep."

Shortly afterwards, Tony urged people to watch "Good Hair" as he believed that his brother was blamed for disrespecting women of color. "Be sure to watch 'Good Hair' since the narrative is now changed to all my bro does is disrespect women of color," the "All of Us" alum tweeted.

In his apology note, Will sincerely admitted that his act was "unacceptable and inexcusable." The actor, who bagged the Best Actor award on Sunday, wrote, "Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about [Jada Pinkett Smith]'s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally."

"I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris," Will continued, "I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness." The "Aladdin" actor further stressed, "I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us. I am a work in progress."

Will's apology note came after the Academy "condemns" the slap and has officially started a formal review of the incident. "We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our Bylaws, Standards of Conduct and California law," said the organization in a statement.

You can share this post!

Kodak Black Says He Wants to Propose 'Movie Ideas' to Tyler Perry or 50 Cent
Related Posts
Chris Rock's Purported Apology to Will and Jada Pinkett Smith Deemed Fake

Chris Rock's Purported Apology to Will and Jada Pinkett Smith Deemed Fake

Chris Rock Rips 'Dumb' Kyrie Irving Over His COVID Vaccination Stance

Chris Rock Rips 'Dumb' Kyrie Irving Over His COVID Vaccination Stance

Chris Rock Jokes About Being 'Back From the Dead' Weeks After COVID-19 Battle

Chris Rock Jokes About Being 'Back From the Dead' Weeks After COVID-19 Battle

Chris Rock Diagnosed With Covid Despite Being Vaccinated

Chris Rock Diagnosed With Covid Despite Being Vaccinated

Most Read
Tyrese Gibson Reveals Slap Will Smith Gives to Chris Rock at Oscars Has Been 'Scheduled' for Years
Celebrity

Tyrese Gibson Reveals Slap Will Smith Gives to Chris Rock at Oscars Has Been 'Scheduled' for Years

The Academy Addresses Will Smith Oscars Slap as Chris Rock Declines to Press Charges

The Academy Addresses Will Smith Oscars Slap as Chris Rock Declines to Press Charges

Oscars 2022: Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock Over Jada Pinkett Smith Joke, Sparks Twitter Debate

Oscars 2022: Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock Over Jada Pinkett Smith Joke, Sparks Twitter Debate

Anthony Anderson's Wife Files for Divorce Once Again Five Years After Reconciliation

Anthony Anderson's Wife Files for Divorce Once Again Five Years After Reconciliation

Kourtney Is the First Kardashian-Jenner Member Attending Oscars, Packs on PDA With Travis Barker

Kourtney Is the First Kardashian-Jenner Member Attending Oscars, Packs on PDA With Travis Barker

Moneybagg Yo Seemingly Denies Breaking Up With Ari Fletcher After Unfollowing Her on IG

Moneybagg Yo Seemingly Denies Breaking Up With Ari Fletcher After Unfollowing Her on IG

Nicki Minaj, Boosie Badazz and Offset Defend Will Smith After He Slaps Chris Rock at 2022 Oscars

Nicki Minaj, Boosie Badazz and Offset Defend Will Smith After He Slaps Chris Rock at 2022 Oscars

Dave Grohl Seen Crying in First Picture After Taylor Hawkins' Death

Dave Grohl Seen Crying in First Picture After Taylor Hawkins' Death

'Flirty' Jason Momoa Keeps Kate Beckinsale Warm in His Jacket at Oscars Afterparty

'Flirty' Jason Momoa Keeps Kate Beckinsale Warm in His Jacket at Oscars Afterparty

Erica Mena Celebrates 'Freedom' After Officially Divorced From Safaree Samuels

Erica Mena Celebrates 'Freedom' After Officially Divorced From Safaree Samuels

Tyler Perry Dubbed 'Weird' After He Admits to Using Madea's Voice During Sex

Tyler Perry Dubbed 'Weird' After He Admits to Using Madea's Voice During Sex

Oscars 2022: Amy Schumer Rips Leonardo DiCaprio for Dating Younger Women

Oscars 2022: Amy Schumer Rips Leonardo DiCaprio for Dating Younger Women

Chris Rock's Purported Apology to Will and Jada Pinkett Smith Deemed Fake

Chris Rock's Purported Apology to Will and Jada Pinkett Smith Deemed Fake