New 'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore' Trailer Previews Major Showdown

Besides showing a duel between Dumbledore and Grindelwald, the sneak peek for the upcoming threequel offers a glimpse of the Hogwarts teacher facing off against Credence Barebone a.k.a. Aurelius Dumbledore.

Mar 1, 2022

AceShowbiz - Warner Bros. has debuted a new trailer for "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore" and it's packed with actions. It opens with a scene featuring an older Dumbledore (Michael Gambon) saying, "Memory is everything. Without it, we are blind. Without it, we leave the fate of our world to chance."

The video then shows the young Dumbledore (Jude Law) receiving "troubling news" about Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen) before the villain is seen declaring a war against Muggles. To fight against Grindelwald and his army, Dumbledore assembles a team of magical heroes, which includes Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne), his brother Theseue (Callum Turner), Newt's assistant Bunty (Victoria Yeates), a French wizard of Senegalese descent, Yusuf Kama (William Nadylam), Professor Eulalie "Lally" Hicks (Jessica Williams) and Newt's friend Jacob Kowalski (Dan Fogler), who is now armed with a wand.

Dumbledore is later seen facing off against Credence Barebone (Ezra Miller), who is actually his brother Aurelius Dumbledore. But the biggest moment shown in the trailer is perhaps Dumbledore and Grindelwald's showdown. As Grindelwald threatens to "burn down" this world, the two are seen in a duel which doesn't seem to be happening in the real world.

Meanwhile, the biggest mystery that was sparked by the first trailer remains unanswered as Tina Goldstein (Katherine Waterston), Newt's lover and Queenie's (Alison Sudol) sister, is still missing from the new sneak peek.

In "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore", Professor Albus Dumbledore knows the powerful Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald is moving to seize control of the wizarding world. Unable to stop him alone, he entrusts Magizoologist Newt Scamander to lead an intrepid team of wizards, witches and one brave Muggle baker on a dangerous mission, where they encounter old and new beasts and clash with Grindelwald's growing legion of followers. But with the stakes so high, how long can Dumbledore remain on the sidelines?

Still directed by David Yates, the follow-up to 2018's "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald" is set to be unleashed in U.S. theaters on April 15.