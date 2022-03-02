 
 

Katherine Waterston Officially Returns for 'Fantastic Beasts 3' Despite Being Absent From Trailer

Katherine Waterston Officially Returns for 'Fantastic Beasts 3' Despite Being Absent From Trailer
Warner Bros. Pictures
Movie

The British-American actress is confirmed to be returning for 'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore' as Porpentina 'Tina' Goldstein though she's still missing from the latest sneak peek.

  • Mar 2, 2022

AceShowbiz - Katherine Waterston is confirmed to be returning for "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore". The British-American actress will return to the "Fantastic Beasts" franchise as Porpentina "Tina" Goldstein despite her absence from the latest trailer.

As reported by Digital Spy, the official cast list includes the 41-year-old actress' name, confirming that she will join Newt's crew again. However, the character's specific role in the "Harry Potter" prequel movie is still unclear, given she wasn't depicted in any recent marketing.

Aside from Katherine's now-confirmed return, "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore" will also see Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander, two-time Oscar nominee Jude Law back as Albus Dumbledore, Ezra Miller as Credence Barebone. Dan Fogler will also return to the franchise as Newt's loyal pal Jacob Kowalski, Alison Sudol as Queenie Goldstein.

Victoria Yeates will also be returning as Bunty Weasley, Newt's fellow magizoologist. Meanwhile, William Nadylam as Yusuf Kama and franchise newcomer Callum Turner as Newt's brother Theseus Scamander. Jessica Williams will also be reprising her brief role in "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald" as Professor Eulalie "Lally" Hicks. As for Mads Mikkelsen, he'll be replacing Johnny Depp, taking over the role of Grindelwald.

  See also...

"The Secrets of Dumbledore", which is set to be unleashed in U.S. theaters on April 15, will be the third installment of the "Fantastic Beasts" franchise, which takes place decades prior to the events of the "Harry Potter" saga. In the first two "Fantastic Beasts" films, the worldwide Wizarding community is slowly revealed within the streets of early 20th-century New York and Paris.

In the latest trailer, an older Albus Dumbledore, played by Michael Gambon, says, "Memory is everything. Without it, we are blind. Without it, we leave the fate of our world to chance." The video then shows the young Albus Dumbledore (Jude) receiving "troubling news" about Grindelwald (Mads) before the villain is seen declaring war against Muggles.

To fight against Grindelwald and his army, Dumbledore assembles a team of magical heroes, which includes Newt (Eddie), his brother Theseus (Callum), Newt's assistant Bunty (Victoria), a French wizard of Senegalese descent, Yusuf (William), Professor Lally (Jessica) and Newt's friend Jacob (Dan), who is now armed with a wand. Dumbledore is later seen facing off against Credence (Ezra), who is actually his brother Aurelius Dumbledore.

The biggest moment shown in the trailer is perhaps Dumbledore and Grindelwald's showdown. As Grindelwald threatens to "burn down" this world, the two are seen in a duel that doesn't seem to be happening in the real world.

You can share this post!

Tristan Thompson Trolled With Khloe Kardashian Chants During NBA Game

'RHONJ' Recap: Melissa Gorga Gets Into a Brawl With Jennifer Aydin
Related Posts
New 'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore' Trailer Previews Major Showdown

New 'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore' Trailer Previews Major Showdown

'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore' First Full Trailer Assembles Team of Magical Heroes

'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore' First Full Trailer Assembles Team of Magical Heroes

'Fantastic Beasts 3' Trailer Sneak Peek Unveils 1st Look at Mads Mikkelsen as Grindelwald

'Fantastic Beasts 3' Trailer Sneak Peek Unveils 1st Look at Mads Mikkelsen as Grindelwald

'Fantastic Beasts 3' Shuts Down Production After Crew Member Tests Positive for Covid-19

'Fantastic Beasts 3' Shuts Down Production After Crew Member Tests Positive for Covid-19

Most Read
'Indiana Jones 5' Finally Wraps Filming After Multiple Delays
Movie

'Indiana Jones 5' Finally Wraps Filming After Multiple Delays

SAG Awards 2022: 'CODA' Leads Full Movie Winner List, Jessica Chastain and Will Smith Bag Top Honors

SAG Awards 2022: 'CODA' Leads Full Movie Winner List, Jessica Chastain and Will Smith Bag Top Honors

Laverne Cox Breaks Silence After Mispronouncing 'Encanto' in Lin-Manuel Miranda SAG Interview

Laverne Cox Breaks Silence After Mispronouncing 'Encanto' in Lin-Manuel Miranda SAG Interview

'Uncharted' Holds on to No. 1 at Box Office

'Uncharted' Holds on to No. 1 at Box Office

'Euphoria' Stars Sydney Sweeney and Barbie Ferreira Compete for Madonna Role in Biopic

'Euphoria' Stars Sydney Sweeney and Barbie Ferreira Compete for Madonna Role in Biopic

'The Batman' and 'Morbius' Pulled From Release in Russia Over Ukraine Invasion

'The Batman' and 'Morbius' Pulled From Release in Russia Over Ukraine Invasion

New 'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore' Trailer Previews Major Showdown

New 'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore' Trailer Previews Major Showdown

Sam Elliott Blasts Gay-Theme in Oscar Favorite 'The Power of the Dog': 'Piece of S**t'

Sam Elliott Blasts Gay-Theme in Oscar Favorite 'The Power of the Dog': 'Piece of S**t'

Katherine Waterston Officially Returns for 'Fantastic Beasts 3' Despite Being Absent From Trailer

Katherine Waterston Officially Returns for 'Fantastic Beasts 3' Despite Being Absent From Trailer