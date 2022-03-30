Foo Fighters Cancel Remaining Tour Dates Following 'Staggering Loss' of Drummer Taylor Hawkins

Instagram Music

The decision to postpone their upcoming tour performances is made after the late musician was found dead in his hotel room in Bogota, Colombia, on Friday, March 25.

AceShowbiz - Foo Fighters is still mourning the death of their drummer Taylor Hawkins. On Tuesday, March 29, the group took to their official social media accounts to announce that they're canceling their upcoming tour performances in the wake of the death of Taylor.

"It is with great sadness that Foo Fighters confirm the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates in light of the staggering loss of our brother Taylor Hawkins," the band wrote in the statement. "We're sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won't be seeing one another as planned. Instead, let's take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we've made together. With Love, Foo Fighters."

Fans flooded the comments section with supporting messages. "Take all the time you guys need right now. We all loved Taylor," one understanding fan wrote. "we completely understand. take all the time you guys need. we're all here for you," another fan added.

"I love you so much. I wish I could hug you all. Still cannot believe it," someone else left a comment. Another comment read, "Love you guys. Do what you all need to do to grieve and recover. Take your time. Please take care of yourselves."

The decision was made after Taylor was found dead in his hotel room in Bogota, Colombia, on Friday, March 25. Foo Fighters confirmed his devastating death on the same day in a statement which read, "The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins." The band continued honoring Taylor as saying, "His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time."

An official cause of death has not yet been revealed as the Colombian officials continue to investigate into the matter. On Saturday, the country's General of the Nation in Fiscalia revealed in a statement regarding a preliminary toxicology report, noting that the drummer had 10 drugs in his system, including opioids, marijuana and antidepressants.

Alongside his bandmates, Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel and Pat Smear, Taylor had been performing shows in South America when he died. The Texas native, who was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame alongside his bandmates in 2021, joined the band in 1997. He is survived by wife Alison Hawkins and their three children, Oliver, Annabelle and Everleigh.