Will Smith's House Visited by Cops After His Oscars Slap

A police vehicle is spotted driving into the gates of the 'King Richard' star's Calabasas mansion, days after it's reported that Chris Rock declined to press charges against Will for slapping him at the Oscars.

Mar 30, 2022

AceShowbiz - Authorities have just paid a visit to Will Smith's house, days after he made headlines for slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards. Los Angeles sheriffs were seen visiting the Smiths' Calabasas mansion on Tuesday, March 29.

In pictures which have surfaced online, at least one police vehicle was spotted making its way into the actor's house. The officers were photographed driving into the gates of the luxury pad at 2:40 P.M. on Tuesday.

Deputy Lizette Salcon, a spokesperson for Los Angeles County sheriff's department, confirms the police visit, saying that deputies were sent to the "King Richard" star's house after someone reported a drone flying over the ritzy neighborhood. However, once deputies arrived, they could not locate the drone.

It's unclear who called the authorities as the spokesperson said, "It could have been [the Smiths] or their neighbor." The spokesperson added, "We just sent that unit over there to try to locate the drone and see if there was a paparazzi or what was going on, but when the deputies got there, they weren't able to locate the drone. It had already left the area."

The police sighting comes just several days after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at Oscars over the comedian's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved hair. Upon returning from his seat, Will was heard shouting, "Keep my wife's name out of your f**king mouth." Chris replied, "Wow, dude. It was a 'G.I. Jane' joke."

Will has since publicly apologized to Chris. "My behavior at last night's Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable," he said in a statement posted on Instagram on Monday. He tried to justify his anger as saying, "Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada's medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally."

Still, the Oscar winner regretted his act. "I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris," he continued. "I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness."

He then concluded his statement as saying, "I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us. I am a work in progress."

Chris has not publicly addressed the incident, but it has been reported that he decided not to press charges against Will despite the assault onstage.