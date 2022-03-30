 
 

Will Smith's House Visited by Cops After His Oscars Slap

Will Smith's House Visited by Cops After His Oscars Slap
Instagram
Celebrity

A police vehicle is spotted driving into the gates of the 'King Richard' star's Calabasas mansion, days after it's reported that Chris Rock declined to press charges against Will for slapping him at the Oscars.

  • Mar 30, 2022

AceShowbiz - Authorities have just paid a visit to Will Smith's house, days after he made headlines for slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards. Los Angeles sheriffs were seen visiting the Smiths' Calabasas mansion on Tuesday, March 29.

In pictures which have surfaced online, at least one police vehicle was spotted making its way into the actor's house. The officers were photographed driving into the gates of the luxury pad at 2:40 P.M. on Tuesday.

Deputy Lizette Salcon, a spokesperson for Los Angeles County sheriff's department, confirms the police visit, saying that deputies were sent to the "King Richard" star's house after someone reported a drone flying over the ritzy neighborhood. However, once deputies arrived, they could not locate the drone.

It's unclear who called the authorities as the spokesperson said, "It could have been [the Smiths] or their neighbor." The spokesperson added, "We just sent that unit over there to try to locate the drone and see if there was a paparazzi or what was going on, but when the deputies got there, they weren't able to locate the drone. It had already left the area."

  See also...

The police sighting comes just several days after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at Oscars over the comedian's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved hair. Upon returning from his seat, Will was heard shouting, "Keep my wife's name out of your f**king mouth." Chris replied, "Wow, dude. It was a 'G.I. Jane' joke."

Will has since publicly apologized to Chris. "My behavior at last night's Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable," he said in a statement posted on Instagram on Monday. He tried to justify his anger as saying, "Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada's medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally."

Still, the Oscar winner regretted his act. "I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris," he continued. "I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness."

He then concluded his statement as saying, "I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us. I am a work in progress."

Chris has not publicly addressed the incident, but it has been reported that he decided not to press charges against Will despite the assault onstage.

You can share this post!

Katherine Waterston Feels 'Great' to Reprise Her Role in 'Fantastic Beasts 3' After Promos Absence

Zoe Kravitz Throws Shade at Will Smith for Slapping Chris Rock at Oscars

Related Posts
Richard Williams' Son Doesn't 'Condone Anyone Hitting Anyone' After Will Smith's Oscars Slap

Richard Williams' Son Doesn't 'Condone Anyone Hitting Anyone' After Will Smith's Oscars Slap

Will Smith Publicly Apologizes to Chris Rock for Slap at Oscars: It's 'Unacceptable and Inexcusable'

Will Smith Publicly Apologizes to Chris Rock for Slap at Oscars: It's 'Unacceptable and Inexcusable'

The Academy Addresses Will Smith Oscars Slap as Chris Rock Declines to Press Charges

The Academy Addresses Will Smith Oscars Slap as Chris Rock Declines to Press Charges

Oscars 2022: Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock Over Jada Pinkett Smith Joke, Sparks Twitter Debate

Oscars 2022: Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock Over Jada Pinkett Smith Joke, Sparks Twitter Debate

Most Read
Tyrese Gibson Reveals Slap Will Smith Gives to Chris Rock at Oscars Has Been 'Scheduled' for Years
Celebrity

Tyrese Gibson Reveals Slap Will Smith Gives to Chris Rock at Oscars Has Been 'Scheduled' for Years

The Academy Addresses Will Smith Oscars Slap as Chris Rock Declines to Press Charges

The Academy Addresses Will Smith Oscars Slap as Chris Rock Declines to Press Charges

Oscars 2022: Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock Over Jada Pinkett Smith Joke, Sparks Twitter Debate

Oscars 2022: Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock Over Jada Pinkett Smith Joke, Sparks Twitter Debate

Anthony Anderson's Wife Files for Divorce Once Again Five Years After Reconciliation

Anthony Anderson's Wife Files for Divorce Once Again Five Years After Reconciliation

Kourtney Is the First Kardashian-Jenner Member Attending Oscars, Packs on PDA With Travis Barker

Kourtney Is the First Kardashian-Jenner Member Attending Oscars, Packs on PDA With Travis Barker

Moneybagg Yo Seemingly Denies Breaking Up With Ari Fletcher After Unfollowing Her on IG

Moneybagg Yo Seemingly Denies Breaking Up With Ari Fletcher After Unfollowing Her on IG

Nicki Minaj, Boosie Badazz and Offset Defend Will Smith After He Slaps Chris Rock at 2022 Oscars

Nicki Minaj, Boosie Badazz and Offset Defend Will Smith After He Slaps Chris Rock at 2022 Oscars

Dave Grohl Seen Crying in First Picture After Taylor Hawkins' Death

Dave Grohl Seen Crying in First Picture After Taylor Hawkins' Death

Erica Mena Celebrates 'Freedom' After Officially Divorced From Safaree Samuels

Erica Mena Celebrates 'Freedom' After Officially Divorced From Safaree Samuels

'Flirty' Jason Momoa Keeps Kate Beckinsale Warm in His Jacket at Oscars Afterparty

'Flirty' Jason Momoa Keeps Kate Beckinsale Warm in His Jacket at Oscars Afterparty

Tyler Perry Dubbed 'Weird' After He Admits to Using Madea's Voice During Sex

Tyler Perry Dubbed 'Weird' After He Admits to Using Madea's Voice During Sex

Oscars 2022: Amy Schumer Rips Leonardo DiCaprio for Dating Younger Women

Oscars 2022: Amy Schumer Rips Leonardo DiCaprio for Dating Younger Women

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Keep Their Distance During Awkward Reunion at Son's Soccer Game

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Keep Their Distance During Awkward Reunion at Son's Soccer Game