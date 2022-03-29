 
 

Anthony Anderson's Wife Files for Divorce Once Again Five Years After Reconciliation

Alvina Stewart, who shares two adult children with the 'Black-ish' actor, previously filed for a divorce from him back in 2015 but dismissed her petition around two years later.

AceShowbiz - Anthony Anderson and his wife have called it quits once again. Five years after the "Black-ish" actor and Alvina Stewart rekindled their romance, Alvina decided to end their over 22 years of marriage by filing for a divorce.

Alvina submitted the divorce papers in Los Angeles County Courts last Friday. She cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their separation and "TBD" as the date of their separation. She is seeking spousal support and is asking her now-estranged husband to pay her attorney fees.

Alvina has requested that property acquired during the marriage be treated as "community" property that will be split between the parties. However, the filing listed some separate properties, including, "All gifts and inheritance, all assets, earnings, accumulations, and debts acquired by [Alvina] prior to the date of marriage and after the date of separation, the exact nature and extent of which are unknown."

This was not the first time for Alvina to pull the plug on her marriage to Anthony. In 2015, she filed for a divorce from him, also citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split. At that time, she listed April 1, 2014 as the separation date. However, she dismissed her petition in January 2017 and they appeared to have reconciled.

The pair hit another rock bottom in 2018 when the "Law & Order" alum was accused of assaulting a woman. He, however, denied the allegation. "It's unfortunate that anyone can file a police report, whether it is true or false," his rep said in a statement to Variety at the time. "The authorities have not contacted Anthony or any of his representatives about this matter. Anthony unequivocally disputes the claim."

Alvina and the 51-year-old Compton comedian tied the knot back in September 1999. The now-estranged couple shares two adult children together, 22-year-old Nathan and 26-year-old Kyra.

