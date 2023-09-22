Anthony Anderson Agrees to Pay Ex-Wife Alvina Stewart $20K in Monthly Spousal Support

Cover Images/startraksphoto.com Celebrity

As for asset division, the 'Black-ish' star can keep the former couple's 2004 Land Rover and their home in Encino, California, while his ex will keep their 2022 Mazda and shared home in Houston, Texas.

Sep 22, 2023

AceShowbiz - Anthony Anderson and Alvina Stewart have finally settled their divorce nearly 19 months after their second split. In the settlement, the "Black-ish" actor agreed to pay his ex-wife $20,000 in monthly spousal support.

The 53-year-old could pay higher than that though. Should his gross income be "in excess of $2,000,000 per year," he must fork out 20 percent of that gross amount, which would increase her payment to $400,000.

Per court documents, Anderson can keep the former couple's 2004 Land Rover and their home in Encino, California. As for his ex, she will keep their 2022 Mazda and shared home in Houston, Texas. The former spouses will also need to sell a pair of burial plots at Inglewood Park Cemetery and split the profits between the two.

Alvina initially pulled the plug on her marriage to Anthony in 2015. At that time, she filed for a divorce from him, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split. She listed April 1, 2014, as the separation date. However, she dismissed her petition in January 2017 and they appeared to have reconciled.

The then-couple hit another rock bottom in 2018 when the "Law & Order" alum was accused of assaulting a woman. He, however, denied the allegation. "It's unfortunate that anyone can file a police report, whether it is true or false," his rep said in a statement to Variety at the time. "The authorities have not contacted Anthony or any of his representatives about this matter. Anthony unequivocally disputes the claim."

Alvina then filed for divorce for the second time in March of this year. She also cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split and "TBD" as the date of their separation.

You can share this post!