Oscars 2022: Fans Aren't Here for Megan Thee Stallion's 'We Don't Talk About Bruno' Performance

During her performance, the Grammy-winning female rapper gives shout-outs to fellow celebrities such as Zendaya Coleman and hosts Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes as well as Regina Hall.

Mar 28, 2022

AceShowbiz - Some unexpected things occurred at the 2022 Oscars. While people were already upset with DJ Khaled crashing the opening monologue, they were also disappointed by Megan Thee Stallion's surprise performance of "We Don't Talk About Bruno".

Megan joined the likes of Becky G, Luis Fonsi and "Encanto" cast in delivering the song. After Carolina Gaitan, Mauro Castillo, Stephanie Beatriz, Adassa and Diane Guerrero belted out their verses, the Hot Girl Summer rapped in the audience and gave shout-outs to some familiar faces, including Zendaya Coleman.

"Stars everywhere, I need to see Oscars Zendaya over there," the Grammy-winning femcee rapped. She then made references to hosts Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall, "Oh no, we got three hosts/ These women are the best and they killin all the jokes."

While many loved the remix, some viewers didn't find it amusing. One Twitter user in particular argued, "so the #Oscars are going to diss animation as being 'just for kids' while at the same time performing a remix of 'We Don't Talk About Bruno' with MEGAN THEE STALLION??? MAKE IT MAKE SENSE."

"that WE DONT TALK ABOUT BRUNO performance was incredibly disappointing. Literally NO ONE asked for Fonsi, Becky G or Megan the Stallion," another upset fan tweeted. "the song was fine with the original cast alone!"

A third individual, meanwhile, opined, "Look Megan Thee Stallion makes literally everything better but like… I wanted to just watch the original cast do We Don't Talk About Bruno. #oscars." Someone else chimed in, "i'm sorry but i did not need a megan thee stallion x encanto collaboration."

Earlier at the Sunday, March 27 ceremony, DJ Khaled interrupted hosts Amy, Wanda and Regina as they gave their opening monologue. The record executive suddenly hit the stage to "introduce the three queens," rapping, "Let me introduce this the right way." Unfortunately, instead of getting praise, the music mogul got slammed on Twitter over his antics.