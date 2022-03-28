 
 

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Keep Their Distance During Awkward Reunion at Son's Soccer Game

The former spouses put their difference aside to cheer on their son Saint at his soccer game in Los Angeles following the rapper's online attacks on the reality TV star.

  • Mar 28, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian and Kanye West don't let the tension between them affect their relationship with their children. The former spouses are apparently trying their best to amicably co-parent in front of their kids despite their very public feud as they reunited for their son Saint's soccer game in Los Angeles.

On Sunday, March 27, the SKIMS founder and the Grammy Award-winning artist were seen together in public for the first time since his online attacks on his ex-wife. Despite their best efforts to put their difference aside, the awkwardness between them showed through their body language as they mostly kept their distance during the family outing.

In pictures which surfaced online, Kim was sitting on a chair with her daughter Chicago on her lap. The dotting mom was seen hugging and kissing her little mini-me on the cheek while Kanye stood a few feet apart and was all focused on the game.

At another point, Kim took a sip of her hot drink while Kanye was squatting and filming his son with his phone camera. The family was all engrossed in the game as the reality TV star and her first-born North were seen shouting from the field side, while Ye continued to document the moment.

Kanye also appeared to give Saint some pointers during a conference by the goal. Later after the game, Kim celebrated Saint's performance by wrapping him in her arms and lifting him into the air. She also walked together with the 6-year-old boy as she was holding a bottle of drink and a gray sweatshirt on their way out.

For the outing, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum appeared to try to go low profile in an all-black outfit, which included a pair of leggings, a hooded jacket and flip-flops, with a pair of stylish sunglasses. Ye matched her style in a dark jacket and a pair of dark gray jeans, with knee-high boots.

Kim recently talked about co-parenting her children with Kanye during an appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show". "He's the father of my kids, I'll always be protective," she told Ellen DeGeneres in the March 15 episode. "I always want my kids to see the best of the best, so I just try to-as hard as it can be sometimes-I do try to ignore it and do whatever's best for the kids. Take the high road."

