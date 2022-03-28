Beyonce's Fans Accuse Oscars of Racism After Billie Eilish Wins Best Original Song

Music

Quickly after it is revealed that the award goes to the 'Happier than Ever' hitmaker and her brother Finneas for their song 'No Time to Die', Beehives take to Twitter to blame the loss on racism.

Mar 28, 2022

AceShowbiz - Beyonce Knowles' fans apparently could not accept that their fave didn't win Best Original Song for "Be Alive" at the 2022 Academy Awards on Sunday, March 27. Quickly after it was revealed that the award went to Billie Eilish for her song "No Time to Die", Beehives took to Twitter to express their disappointment and blamed the loss on racism.

"over beyonce... racism is alive and well," one person tweeted. "so once again an academy of predominantly white people use Beyoncé to hype up the show, have her perform, then save the award for one of the last just to give it to billie. ok. this is why beyonce stays home," another fan opined.

Another comment read, "Beyonce deserved but what can we say. We already knew the award was gonna go to a white artist." Another fan also lamented, "I hope beyonce gonna win it but since beyonce is black and billie is white, probably billie (not saying billie doesnt deserve it) we how academy awards is #Oscars."

Upon noticing the backlash, some Internet users jumped to Billie's defense. "Billie Eilish had one of the strongest songs in the category, the category was gonna either be between her or Lin-Manuel Miranda," one person claimed, referring to Lin-Manuel's "Encanto" soundtrack "Dos Oruguitas". "I am so over the entitlement of these stans who feel their fave must win every award and discredit other artists. They live in this victim mentality ever since Adele swept up that Grammy . GET OVER IT!"

"Last year a black woman won in this category. Billie's song also charted much better than Beyonce's 'Be Alive.' But sure, let's blame racism when things don't go your way lol," someone else pointed out.

"Everyone knew the award was going to Billie and if not her then to Lin-Manuel, because those were the better songs. 'Be Alive' is a terrible song, and not even the Hive is listening to it. The YouTube and streaming numbers are dismal. Those Hive members need to stop, it wasn't racism why Beyonce didn't win, the song didn't win because it's trash. Even Beyonce had to change up the live version, to make it listenable. I was rooting for Dos Oruguitas to win," argued another person.

"No Time to Die", which serves as one of the soundtracks for the latest James Bond film "No Time to Die". The 20-year-old and her brother Finneas wrote the song in late 2019, as post-production on the 25th 007 epic was underway.

The victory additionally marks Billie the second youngest honoree in this category, after 19-year-old Czech-Icelandic songwriter Marketa Irglova's win for "Falling Slowly" from 2007's "Once". Accepting the Oscar, the "Happier than Ever" hitmaker marveled from the stage, "Oh my gosh, this is so unbelievable, I could scream."