 
 

Kodak Black Pleads With Doja Cat After She 'Quit' Music Over Clash With Paraguayan Fans

Meanwhile, a source close to the 'Say So' hitmaker assures that she is still set to perform in Brazil on Friday night, March 25 despite her claim that 'music is dead.'

  • Mar 26, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kodak Black has responded to Doja Cat's shocking declaration that she is quitting music. Not ready to face the possibility of losing one of the hottest stars in the music scene, the Pompano Beach native has made public his plea with the female rapper via social media.

The "Zeze" hitmaker begged with Doja not to hang her music sheet anytime soon before he has his wish of collaborating with her come true. Taking to Twitter on Friday, March 25, he wrote, "Doja Cat Bet Not Quit Musik B4 We Do A Song Together."

Meanwhile, a source allegedly close to Doja assures that she is not ending her music career altogether. The source tells TMZ that she still plans to perform in Brazil on Friday night, March 25 and that "she's looking forward to it."

Doja herself tweeted on Friday, "giving brazil the best wig of this era," seemingly teasing her upcoming performance in the country. She, however, declared on her Twitter name, "I quit still."

Doja Cat's Tweet

Doja Cat appeared to tease about her upcoming performance in Brazil.

Doja previously changed her Twitter name to "I quit" after a back-and-forth with her Paraguayan fans following her canceled performance in the country due to bad weather. After she expressed her remorse for not giving "a good enough show" for her Brazilian fans, people compared her interaction with her Brazilian fans to those in Paraguay.

"You made us feel empty," one critic claimed, while another blasted her as "public enemy number one." Catching wind of this, Doja quickly responded by simply replying, "I'm not sorry." After a slew of other negative tweets, the "Say So" hitmaker ranted about everything being "dead" to her and declared she "quit."

"It's gone and i don't give a f**k anymore i f**kin quit i can't wait to f**king disappear and i don't need you to believe in me anymore," she wrote in a now-deleted tweet. "Everything is dead to me, music is dead, and i'm a f**king fool for ever thinking i was made for this this is a f**king nightmare unfollow me." The 26-year-old star also posted, "This s**t ain't for me so I'm out. Y'all take care."

Some people pointed out that the problem was not the canceled show, but because Doja didn't come out to greet her fans who had been waiting for her outside her hotel. Regarding this, Doja previously tweeted, "There was a storm in Paraguay, the show got canceled. When I left the next morning, there wasn't one person outside the hotel waiting for me. Let that sink in."

She also added about her show which was canceled due to a storm, "I regret spending all the time I did getting ready that day for the show I've been busting my a** every day to put on for you but god bless."

