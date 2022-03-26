 
 

Korn Faces Death Threat as Tour Bus Is Hit by Gunfire Hours Ahead of Illinois Show

Less than 24 hours before the metal band is set to perform, a still unidentified gunman opens fire on their tour bus and shoots the vehicle with at least one bullet.

  • Mar 26, 2022

AceShowbiz - Korn has faced a life-threatening incident. The metal band from Bakersfield, California appeared to face death threat after their tour bus was struck by gunfire just hours ahead of their performance in Moline, Illinois.

On Friday, March 25, at approximately 7:42 A.M., Davenport police responded to the 200 block of East Fourth Street in reference to a report of a bus outside Hotel Blackhawk that had been struck by gunfire overnight. Upon arrival, officers located a scene and confirmed that a bus, parked on the city street, sustained damage from a single gunshot.

Fortunately, no other damage and no injuries were reported. According to the law enforcement, the incident remains under investigation and no further information is available at this time.

TMZ confirmed that the bus struck was part of the U.S. Korn tour as the band, along with Chevelle and Code Orange, is due to play on Friday at 6:30 P.M. in Moline's TaxSlayer Center. A source familiar with the situation informed the outlet that the bullet pierced the exterior wall of the bus and was found inside the cabin.

This wasn't the first time Korn has had to deal with an issue while on the road. Months earlier, during the Eastern leg of their American tour, the band was unfortunately forced to cancel a Scranton, Pennsylvania show after one of their main members tested positive for COVID-19.

"Unfortunately, there has been a confirmed COVID-19 case within the Korn camp," the band announced just hours before they were supposed to take the stage. "The safety of our artists, crew, venue staff, and fans are our top priority, so we must postpone the show tonight."

"We're deeply sorry for this unfortunate last-minute news, but please hold on to your tickets while we work to get your rescheduled date sorted ASAP with Live Nation and the Pavilion at Montage Mountain," their statement continued. "Thank you for your understanding, and stay safe out there. We'll be back soon."

