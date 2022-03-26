Britney Spears Credits 'Euphoria' for Helping Her Anxiety 'Go Away'

Instagram/HBO TV

Making use of her Instagram account, the 'Oops! I Did It Again...' hitmaker praises the hit HBO series, which stars Zendaya among others, for putting a 'HUGE grin' on her face.

Mar 26, 2022

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears is among fans of HBO's hit series "Euphoria". In a new social media post, the 40-year-old pop star raved over the show for helping her with her mental health.

The "Toxic" singer took to her Instagram account to share a clip featuring Zendaya Coleman's character Rue Bennett in the first season of the show. "For MENTAL AWARENESS WEEK a little while ago I watched this insane amazing show @euphoria … Good God it's too good !!!!" so she gushed.

Britney continued that the show helped her anxiety go away. "I'm a little behind anyways!!!! Watching this and being entertained by these crazy plots I suddenly felt all my anxiety go away … the show was like meditation !!!!" she explained. "It put a HUGE grin on my face … and if you want to be zen … there's sound therapy … stillness … yoga ‍ … monk retreats … but last but definitely not least, train your thoughts to think things that make you SMILE ... YES you know THOSE!!!! YOU GOT IT ???? KEEP SMILING."

While many love the show, some others criticized it for allegedly glorifying drug use and abuse. Back in February, Zendaya responded to the backlash in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, noting that "Euphoria" was meant to serve as a light.

"Our show is in no way a moral tale to teach people how to live their life or what they should be doing. If anything, the feeling behind Euphoria, or whatever we have always been trying to do with it, is to hopefully help people feel a little bit less alone in their experience and their pain," the Emmy-winning actress explained. "And maybe feel like they're not the only one going through or dealing with what they're dealing with."

Of her character, who is depicted as a druggie, the "Spider-Man: No Way Home" star said, "It's really important that there's light at the end of the tunnel for her, because I think she has a lot of beauty inside of her. Whether or not she quite sees that yet, is her own thing."