 
 

Robin Thicke's Fiancee April Love Geary Refuses to Sign a Prenup

Robin Thicke's Fiancee April Love Geary Refuses to Sign a Prenup
Instagram
Celebrity

In a Q and A with fans on her Instagram Story, the model says she is not signing a prenup as she confidently claims that the 'Blurred Lines' singer is 'not marrying anyone else after me.'

  • Mar 26, 2022

AceShowbiz - Robin Thicke's fiancee April Love Geary doesn't see the need for a prenup before legalizing her union with the singer. Having gotten engaged to "The Masked Singer" host for more than three years now, the model has made it clear that she won't be signing a prenup when she's marrying her longtime partner.

During a Q&A with fans on her Instagram Story on Thursday, March 24, a fan asked the 27-year-old model, "Does Robin want a prenup before marriage?" To this question, the mother of three responded, "I don't know, but I'm not signing one."

She then shared the reason behind her decision, confidently saying that "he's not marrying anyone else after me." She added, "How do you go from, like, the baddest b***h on the planet? Where do you go from there? Trash."

  See also...

Robin and April met in 2014 at a party and went public with their relationship in 2015, after he finalized his divorce from Paula Patton. In February 2018, they welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Mia Love.

In August 2018, April announced that they were expecting their second child together. They got engaged on Christmas Eve of that year and their second child, another daughter named Lola Alain, was born in February 2019. They welcomed their third child, a boy named Luca Patrick, in December 2020.

Robin is also a father to 11-year-old son Julian, whom he shares with his ex-wife Paula.

In March 2021, Robin revealed that he and April are done expanding their family as they're looking forward to having a big wedding. "We wanted to have a big family, now we're done," he told Metro.co.uk. He added, "We did three in a row, we're outnumbered now so we’re going to have a nice wedding someday and we're really excited."

You can share this post!

Doja Cat Posts Alarming Tweets After Called Out by Paraguayan Fans

'Insecure' Star Sarunas J. Jackson Rips Trey Songz for Fighting Women
Related Posts
Robin Thicke Accused of Fondling Emily Ratajkowski's Breasts on Set of 'Blurred Lines' Video

Robin Thicke Accused of Fondling Emily Ratajkowski's Breasts on Set of 'Blurred Lines' Video

Robin Thicke and Fiancee Celebrate Their Covid-19 Vaccinations

Robin Thicke and Fiancee Celebrate Their Covid-19 Vaccinations

Robin Thicke Turns Bank Robbery Experience Into Song for Lil Wayne's Grammy-Winning Album

Robin Thicke Turns Bank Robbery Experience Into Song for Lil Wayne's Grammy-Winning Album

Robin Thicke Got Broody for Third Child With Fiancee Due to Covid-19 Lockdown

Robin Thicke Got Broody for Third Child With Fiancee Due to Covid-19 Lockdown

Most Read
Mike Tyson Praised for His Reaction to a Man Pulling a Gun and Challenging Him to Fight
Celebrity

Mike Tyson Praised for His Reaction to a Man Pulling a Gun and Challenging Him to Fight

Wendy Williams' Ex Kevin Hunter Says She Needed 2 Blood Transfusions During Health Scare

Wendy Williams' Ex Kevin Hunter Says She Needed 2 Blood Transfusions During Health Scare

Tammy Rivera Confirms Waka Flocka Flame Split, Says They Remain Good Friends

Tammy Rivera Confirms Waka Flocka Flame Split, Says They Remain Good Friends

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Look Tense During L.A. Outing After He Bought $50M House With J.Lo

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Look Tense During L.A. Outing After He Bought $50M House With J.Lo

Anthony Anderson Cracks Fans Up With New Video of Him Getting a Ride Home From Strangers

Anthony Anderson Cracks Fans Up With New Video of Him Getting a Ride Home From Strangers

Moneybagg Yo and Ari Fletcher Spark Split Rumors After Unfollowing Each Other on Instagram

Moneybagg Yo and Ari Fletcher Spark Split Rumors After Unfollowing Each Other on Instagram

Putin's Russian Soldiers Reportedly Disobey Orders, Storm Off Combat Zone With Weapons in Tow

Putin's Russian Soldiers Reportedly Disobey Orders, Storm Off Combat Zone With Weapons in Tow

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2022: Halsey Goes Daring, Willow Smith Gets Bold on Red Carpet

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2022: Halsey Goes Daring, Willow Smith Gets Bold on Red Carpet

Jay-Z Condemned for Hosting Oscars Afterparty at 'Racist' Chateau Marmont

Jay-Z Condemned for Hosting Oscars Afterparty at 'Racist' Chateau Marmont

Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson Spark Split Rumors After Unfollowing Each Other on Instagram

Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson Spark Split Rumors After Unfollowing Each Other on Instagram

Nicki Minaj Sparks Chatter After Censoring Out Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion in Twitter Post

Nicki Minaj Sparks Chatter After Censoring Out Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion in Twitter Post

Pete Davidson's Mom Overjoyed at Idea of Him Having a Baby With Kim Kardashian

Pete Davidson's Mom Overjoyed at Idea of Him Having a Baby With Kim Kardashian

'90 Day Fiance' Mark and Nikki Shoemaker Split After 6 Years of Marriage

'90 Day Fiance' Mark and Nikki Shoemaker Split After 6 Years of Marriage