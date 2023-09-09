 

Drunk Robin Thicke Scolded by Fiancee April Love Geary Over His 'Embarrassing' Antics

Cover Images/Faye's Vision
The 'Blurred Lines' hitmaker nearly falls into a plant outside of a bar in West Hollywood, California and annoys his fiancee with his drunken antics as they leave the nightclub.

  • Sep 9, 2023

AceShowbiz - Robin Thicke got a little too drunk during a wild night out, leaving his fiancee April Love Geary embarrassed. The singer was clearly under the influence of alcohol as he left a bar in West Hollywood, California on Thursday night, September 7.

In a video circulating online, the pair were outside The Fleur Room seemingly waiting for their ride when he attempted to re-enter the lounge. "Alright, bye Robin," April jokingly told him as a bouncer lifted the stanchion rope outside the front door. But he clearly already drank a little too much as he stumbled on his way in and nearly fell into a bush.

The bouncer quickly helped him, while April rushed to grab him. "God, that's embarrassing. That's so embarrassing," she shouted as she stopped Robin from stepping back in. "Don't let him go in there," she told the bouncer, before adding, "Your b***h a** is so drunk."

"My bad, my bad, my bad," he was heard admitting as April continued scolding him on the sidewalk. She told him, "It's f**king embarrassing. F**k, you're too f**king drunk. Just embarrassing." They were inaudibly bickering as April held her phone, seemingly trying to reach out to someone.

Later, Robin tried to pull her close to him but she refused, before he finally grabbed her by the neck. "Take pictures of him grabbing me like that," she instructed the paparazzi to capture the embarrassing moment, before telling her fiance, "Stop! F**king stop, Robin!"

Her patience clearly ran out as she yelled, "Stop! Leave me alone!" She warned him, "Robin, they're taking pictures, you better stop! Better f**king stop!" while he grabbed her by the waist and grinned to the paparazzi.

When their car finally arrived, Robin still wouldn't let April go. She continued her pleas to no avail as they headed to a black SUV. She then hopped inside first followed by the "Blurred Lines" hitmaker who still had his arms wrapped around her shoulders.

Robin and April got engaged in December 2018 after dating for more than four years. They have three children together, daughters Mia, 5, and Lola, 4, as well as son Luca, 2. He is also a father to 13-year-old son Julian, whom he co-parents with his ex-wife Paula Patton.

