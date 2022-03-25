 
 

'Insecure' Star Sarunas J. Jackson Rips Trey Songz for Fighting Women

During his appearance on the 'Guys Next Door' podcast, the actor calls the musician 'b***h a** n***a' and criticizes him for intimidating and trying to fight a woman, not men.

  • Mar 25, 2022

AceShowbiz - "Insecure" star Sarunas J. Jackson has something to say to Trey Songz. During his appearance on the "Guys Next Door" podcast, the actor criticized the musician for intimidating and trying to fight a woman, not men.

He claimed in the podcast episode, "I seen this one, Trey, Trey Songz, b***h a**n***a, try to press women, you know what I'm saying?" He added, "But then turn down a fade when a n***a came up to him for the fade, turned it down."

Blasting Trey for the action, the actor said, "I'm not cool with n***as like that." He continued, "If he wants to fight women and stuff like that-to me, I can't operate like that, because you get so many of those and especially once they there and it's like, it's unfortunate because I'm a fan!… I can separate the man from the artist, but sometimes it starts getting a little too muddy for me."

This wasn't the first time for Sarunas to put Trey on a blast. Back in January, the actor called out the "Slow Motion" singer when he was accused of sexual assault. "HE IS A B***H!! F**K THAT B**H A**! Hope he gets what he deserves," he tweeted at the time. "Can't stand his disrespectful b***h a**. F**k him."

The musician was hit with a $20 million for allegedly sexual assaulting a woman at his home. The woman claimed that she began a consensual relationship with the artist, but things went south in 2016, leading to her assault.

