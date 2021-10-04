 
 

Robin Thicke Accused of Fondling Emily Ratajkowski's Breasts on Set of 'Blurred Lines' Video

The 'Sex Therapy' singer has been accused of misconduct during the video shoot of his hit single 'Blurred Lines', allegedly grabbing one of the model's boobs.

  • Oct 4, 2021

AceShowbiz - Robin Thicke is facing a new "Blurred Lines" drama - the song's video star, Emily Ratajkowski, has accused him of fondling her breasts during the shoot.

In her new book, "The Body", the model and actress, who was topless in the racy 2013 Internet-only promo, claims the singer grabbed her breasts while singing "You know you want it" at her.

"Suddenly, out of nowhere, I felt the coolness and foreignness of a stranger's hands cupping my bare breasts from behind. I instinctively moved away, looking back at Robin Thicke," Ratajkowski writes, according to the Sunday Times.

"He smiled a goofy grin and stumbled backward, his eyes concealed behind his sunglasses. My head turned to the darkness beyond the set. Her (director, Diane Martel) voice cracked as she yelled out to me, 'Are you okay?' "

  See also...

Emily adds, "I pushed my chin forward and shrugged, avoiding eye contact, feeling the heat of humiliation pump through my body. I didn't react - not really, not like I should have."

Martel has confirmed the incident, telling the Times, "I remember the moment that he grabbed her breasts. One in each hand. He was standing behind her as they were both in profile. I screamed in my very aggressive Brooklyn voice, 'What the f**k are you doing, that's it!! The shoot is over!!' "

The director insists "sheepish" Thicke was drunk at the time of the incident, adding, "I don't think he would have done this had he been sober."

Robin and his co-writer, Pharrell Williams, have already been dragged through the courts on plagiarism charges, linked to "Blurred Lines". The Marvin Gaye estate won a $5 million (£3.7 million) lawsuit against the pair after proving the song was lifted from the late soul legend's 1977 hit "Got to Give It Up".

