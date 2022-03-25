Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson Spark Split Rumors After Unfollowing Each Other on Instagram

Instagram Celebrity

Aside from hitting the unfollow button, the 'Akeelah and the Bee' actress has seemingly deleted all of her photos with the Bleav Podcast Network show host from her social media account.

AceShowbiz - Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson might have gone their separate ways. The "Akeelah and the Bee" actress and her partner sparked rumors they're no longer an item after unfollowing each other on Instagram.

Fans believed that the "Scream Queens" actress broke up with her boyfriend after she appeared to stop following him on the photo-sharing app. Not stopping there, she also seemed to have deleted all of her posts with the Bleav Podcast Network show host from her page.

Days earlier, Darius reportedly shared a cryptic quote about "intimacy" and "growth" via Instagram Story. "If you are serious about growth, be serious about accountability," the quote read.

"If you are serious about abundance, be serious about gratitude. If you are serious about intimacy, be serious about vulnerability," added the wise words. "If you are serious about discipline, be serious about delayed gratification."

The news of their alleged separation came just a little over a month after Keke shared a sweet tribute on Valentine's Day. "Valentine's Day should look different for everyone. It's an expression of love and we all have our own perspective of what that is," she captioned the since-deleted post.

"I know romance novels and social media can often have you wrapped up in what it 'should' look like," Keke continued. "But as we get older I think we all realize it's more about what it feels like than what it looks like."

"So while people may tell you what you should be doing or how today is meant to be spent, I hope your day was filled with love in the way YOU like to receive it!" Keke went on to say. The "Hustlers" actress then thanked Darius for making her Valentine's extra special, "1 thing's for certain.. we are ACTIVE! thank you for being a great companion & always willing to go on an adventure w/ me."

Keke and Darius were first romantically linked in August last year. The 28-year-old actress and the brother of actor Sarunas J. Jackson reportedly met at P. Diddy and Issa Rae's star-studded Memorial Day Party in May that year.