Harry Styles Announces Release Date of New Album's 'Harry's House'
Further building up the excitement for his new music, the former One Direction member also treats fans to a short teaser for his upcoming 13-track third solo album.

  • Mar 24, 2022

AceShowbiz - Harry Styles is coming back in style. The British singer/actor takes to his Instagram account to announce that he's gearing up for a new album, which will be titled "Harry's House".

On Wednesday, March 23, the singer shared a striking cover art. In the picture, the former One Direction member is seen standing in a sparse, upside-down room. He's donning a collared pink and white blouse, wide-leg blue jeans.

"Harry's House. May 20th," the star simply wrote in the caption.

Further building up the excitement, the "Dunkirk" actor also shared a short teaser. It features him taking to a stage before a house is pulled up over him like a reverse version of Buster Keaton's famous stunt from "Steamboat Bill Jr."

The third solo album is set to boast 13 tracks. It marks the follow-up to Harry's "Fine Line" album which was released back in 2019.

Prior to dropping the new album, Harry will treat fans to a musical performance at Coachella 2022 next month. The pop star is set to headline the music festival in Indio, California.

His music career aside, Harry has a number of acting projects to come this year. That includes "Don't Worry Darling", which is directed by his girlfriend Olivia Wilde. In the psychological thriller, Harry will star alongside Florence Pugh and Chris Pine. "Don't Worry Darling" is scheduled to hit theaters on September 23.

In addition to that, Harry will appear in "My Policeman". He will portray a closeted gay police officer in '50s Britain.

