Pete Davidson's Mom Overjoyed at Idea of Him Having a Baby With Kim Kardashian

Amy Davidson leaves an eyebrow-raising comment when a fan speculates that the SKIMS founder will be pregnant with Pete's child before the end of the year.

Mar 24, 2022

AceShowbiz - Pete Davidson's mother seemingly cannot wait to be a grandmother, now that he's in a relationship with Kim Kardashian. Amy Waters Davidson is overjoyed at the idea of her son having a baby with his girlfriend.

Amy made her feelings be known when she commented on a fan's speculation that the reality TV star will be pregnant with Pete's baby before the end of the year. When a fan account posted a paparazzi photo of the pair driving around Los Angeles, the said user wrote, "She will be pregnant with his child by the end of the year."

Amy apparently couldn't agree more. Expressing her excitement should this come true, Pete's mom responded to the fan's comment, "Yayyyy!" She later deleted her comment, but not before another social media user took a screengrab of it and reposted it.

"And I oop….Pete's mum said she's ready for the grand babies!" one Reddit user reacted to Amy's comment. Some other fans, meanwhile, began speculating that Kim might actually already pregnant with Pete's baby.

"Maybe Amy knows something we don't know lol. Bc yeah it seems a weird comment to make on a fan acct," one person assumed. Another claimed, "Pete is always trying to impregnate someone." A third, meanwhile, noted that "this is v weird of Pete's mom," unless there was possibly something behind it.

While Pete has not had a child yet, Kim is already a mother of four, North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2, whom she shares with her ex-husband Kanye West. A source previously told E! News she has not introduced the comedian to her children, but "Kim loves having him around her family and sisters."

Meanwhile, Pete recently gushed about Kim being a good mother when defending her against Ye's online attacks. "Kim is literally the best mother I've ever met. What she does for those kids is amazing and you are so f**king lucky that she's your kids mom," the "Saturday Night Live" star wrote to the rapper in text messages shared by "SNL" writer Dave Sirus earlier this month.