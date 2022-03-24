 
 

'Cobra Kai' Stars Peyton List and Jacob Bertrand Confirm Romance

The Eli 'Hawk' Moskowitz depicter on the Netflix karate show admits that it's 'kinda awkward' to date the actress because he was 'actually tight friends with her brother Spencer.'

  • Mar 24, 2022

AceShowbiz - Peyton List (II) and Jacob Bertrand are officially dating. The "Cobra Kai" co-stars confirmed their romance when they came across a paparazzo at Los Angeles International Airport on Tuesday, March 23.

When walking outside the airport, Peyton admitted that she and Jacob are a "couple." Asked whether it is difficult to "get involved with someone you work with," the actress laughed and said, "I guess so, yeah, and like, think about the consequences later."

Jacob, for his part, shared that he and Peyton "have been dating for a while." The Eli "Hawk" Moskowitz depicter on the Netflix karate show went on to explain, "I've never dated anyone I've worked with before. I don't know, it's kind of like trial by fire almost."

"We've been friends for a while," the 22-year-old continued. "I met her when I was like, 15. I was actually tight friends with her brother Spencer, so that was kinda awkward to be like, 'Hey man, I like your sister.' But yeah, we had fun on set and then hung out off-set."

Peyton and Jacob were linked romantically for quite some time as they posted several pictures together on social media and attended Hollywood events together. Earlier this month, the "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" star shared some photos of the two together on his birthday. In the first photo, she was seen leaning on her boyfriend's shoulder during a beach trip.

"happy birthday jacob," the 23-year-old beauty penned in the caption. "man you change your hair a lot. there are not a lot of photos where you are serious without me yelling at you so i had to post those first."

Before becoming an item with Jacob, Peton dated "Shameless" actor Cameron Monaghan from 2017 to 2019. "The Swap" star, on the other hand, dated Serena Pullen for more than five years.

