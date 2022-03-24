'The Masked Singer' Recap: Two Singers Are Unmasked in First Season 7 Double Elimination

FOX TV

In a new episode of the hit FOX series, Thingamabob, Cyclops and Firefly take the stage to perform their best with two of them being sent home in the first season 7 double elimination.

"The Masked Singer" returned with a new episode on Wednesday, March 23.

Kicking off the night was Thingamabob from Team Cuddly. In his clue package, he said, "Looking back on my childhood, my family didn't have much, but we had each other." That night, he performed a fun cover of MTKO's "Classic". The panelists guessed Liam Hemsworth, Jason Momoa and Dennis Rodman.

Following it up was Team Bad's Cyclops. "I was going through some stuff, feeling kind of down in the dumps, but then I received the best message ever," Cyclops recalled in his clue package. "It had me smiling with the best of them. My favorite musician wanted to feature me on their new album. It was always a dream I had but I never thought it would actually become a reality."

He later offered an energetic performance of "Flashdance (What a Feeling)" by Irene Cara. Among the guests were Dave Bautista, Dax Shepard and Zac Brown.

Team Good's Firefly performed next. "I've never been one to shy away from the spotlight," Firefly said in their clue package which also included a photo of Kanye West, a fire alarm, two skateboards and dynamite sticks. "Even as a young Firefly, I loved to dress up in my mom's clothes and entertain my imaginary audience."

For the night, she sang Charlie Puth's "Attention". The panelists named Ciara, Keyshia Cole, Alicia Keys as the guesses.

Before the voted, the three masked singers were given one more chance to impress viewers during the Final Showdown. They sang "I Got You (I Feel Good)" by James Brown.

Later, host Nick Cannon announced that Cyclops would be the first one to get unmasked. The panelists named Dave Bautista and Zac Brown for their final guesses, and unfortunately they were wrong because Cyclops was actor Jorge Garcia.

Nick then revealed that Firefly advanced to the finals, meaning that Thingamabob was eliminated. Jenny McCarthy and Robin Thicke guessed Michael Strahan and J.J. Watt. While they were close, the guesses were all wrong. Thingamabob was unmasked to be Philadelphia Eagles player Jordan Mailata.