Joyner Lucas Blasts Lollapalooza for Putting His Name on Flyer With Tiny Font, Slams Headliner MGK

During his rant, the 'Ross Capicchioni' rapper also claims that he refused to perform at the 2022 festival because its officials offered him 'weak a**' money.

Mar 24, 2022

AceShowbiz - Joyner Lucas recently went on a Twitter rant against Lollapalooza. The "Ross Capicchioni" rapper publicly called out the festival for putting his name on the flyer for the 2022 event with a tiny font, unlike headliner Machine Gun Kelly's.

"These festivals is gon stop playing with me like I ain't that n***a," the emcee first penned on Wednesday, March 23. "Putting my name next to the names of a bunch of random n***az that nobody heard of and offering me a weak a** [money]. Then I say no to the offer and these h*e a** n***az put me on the flier anyways. @lollapalooza."

"N***az is on gon start putting respek on my name. For years I been getting these weak a** offers like I'm some lil n***a," he went on fuming. "Then n***az who ain't even on my level or doing my numbers is getting put in BIG LETTERS while they write my s**t hella small on the flier.! How sway?!!"

Lucas made it clear that he is "the biggest independent artist period with the exception of my n***a tech." He then emphasized, "And I got the numbers & the fans & the [money] to back that statement up. How is it that these festivals keep tryna bunch my name up with a bunch of n***az who ain't on my level?. n***a I'm JOYNER LUCAS."

The 33-year-old then urged Lollapalooza to "better take my f**kin name off that flier." He further raged, "I ain't agree to that lineup and I don't want that weak a** [money] n***az tried to give me. Next thing I kno the flier goes out and they gon put my name in some tiny a** letter like i ain't me. F**k outta here!"

Not stopping there, Lucas took a shot at MGK, who has been tapped as one of the headliners. Sharing a photo of the "Bloody Valentine" rocker showing his black-painted tongue, Lucas asked, "Then you got this goofy a** n***a headlining? Smh how sway?"

"someone said 'don't bring out the rap devil'… maaaaannnn listen. Lol What my brother Marshall did to this n***a @machinegunkelly is light compared to what's waiting if he wanna walk down that street wit me," Lucas added, referring to MGK's 2018 feud with Eminem. "Ain't nobody worried bout a n***a who paints his nails. foh."

Both Lollapalooza and Kelly have yet to respond.