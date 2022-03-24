 
 

Joyner Lucas Blasts Lollapalooza for Putting His Name on Flyer With Tiny Font, Slams Headliner MGK

Joyner Lucas Blasts Lollapalooza for Putting His Name on Flyer With Tiny Font, Slams Headliner MGK
Facebook/Instagram
Music

During his rant, the 'Ross Capicchioni' rapper also claims that he refused to perform at the 2022 festival because its officials offered him 'weak a**' money.

  • Mar 24, 2022

AceShowbiz - Joyner Lucas recently went on a Twitter rant against Lollapalooza. The "Ross Capicchioni" rapper publicly called out the festival for putting his name on the flyer for the 2022 event with a tiny font, unlike headliner Machine Gun Kelly's.

"These festivals is gon stop playing with me like I ain't that n***a," the emcee first penned on Wednesday, March 23. "Putting my name next to the names of a bunch of random n***az that nobody heard of and offering me a weak a** [money]. Then I say no to the offer and these h*e a** n***az put me on the flier anyways. @lollapalooza."

"N***az is on gon start putting respek on my name. For years I been getting these weak a** offers like I'm some lil n***a," he went on fuming. "Then n***az who ain't even on my level or doing my numbers is getting put in BIG LETTERS while they write my s**t hella small on the flier.! How sway?!!"

Lucas made it clear that he is "the biggest independent artist period with the exception of my n***a tech." He then emphasized, "And I got the numbers & the fans & the [money] to back that statement up. How is it that these festivals keep tryna bunch my name up with a bunch of n***az who ain't on my level?. n***a I'm JOYNER LUCAS."

  See also...

The 33-year-old then urged Lollapalooza to "better take my f**kin name off that flier." He further raged, "I ain't agree to that lineup and I don't want that weak a** [money] n***az tried to give me. Next thing I kno the flier goes out and they gon put my name in some tiny a** letter like i ain't me. F**k outta here!"

Not stopping there, Lucas took a shot at MGK, who has been tapped as one of the headliners. Sharing a photo of the "Bloody Valentine" rocker showing his black-painted tongue, Lucas asked, "Then you got this goofy a** n***a headlining? Smh how sway?"

"someone said 'don't bring out the rap devil'… maaaaannnn listen. Lol What my brother Marshall did to this n***a @machinegunkelly is light compared to what's waiting if he wanna walk down that street wit me," Lucas added, referring to MGK's 2018 feud with Eminem. "Ain't nobody worried bout a n***a who paints his nails. foh."

Both Lollapalooza and Kelly have yet to respond.

You can share this post!

'The Masked Singer' Recap: Two Singers Are Unmasked in First Season 7 Double Elimination
Related Posts
Fans Believe Joyner Lucas and Ashanti Are Dating Following Intimate 'Fall Slowly' Video

Fans Believe Joyner Lucas and Ashanti Are Dating Following Intimate 'Fall Slowly' Video

Artist of the Week: Joyner Lucas

Artist of the Week: Joyner Lucas

Most Read
Carl Crawford Dubs Megan Thee Stallion 'Alcoholic' Following Her Online Tirade
Music

Carl Crawford Dubs Megan Thee Stallion 'Alcoholic' Following Her Online Tirade

Megan Thee Stallion Slams 1501 Label After Countersuit Over Contract Dispute: 'See Y'all in Court'

Megan Thee Stallion Slams 1501 Label After Countersuit Over Contract Dispute: 'See Y'all in Court'

Aaron Lewis Encourages Concertgoers to 'Listen' to Vladimir Putin Amid Russia-Ukraine War

Aaron Lewis Encourages Concertgoers to 'Listen' to Vladimir Putin Amid Russia-Ukraine War

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2022: LL Cool J Lights Up Stage, Megan Thee Stallion Pies Dancer in Face

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2022: LL Cool J Lights Up Stage, Megan Thee Stallion Pies Dancer in Face

Lil Durk Earns Second No. 1 Album on Billboard 200 Chart With '7220'

Lil Durk Earns Second No. 1 Album on Billboard 200 Chart With '7220'

Daddy Yankee Leaves Fans Stunned After Announcing Retirement With New Album and Farewell Tour

Daddy Yankee Leaves Fans Stunned After Announcing Retirement With New Album and Farewell Tour

Kodak Black Insists He's Not Latto's 'Difficult' Collaborator Who Flirts With Her in DM

Kodak Black Insists He's Not Latto's 'Difficult' Collaborator Who Flirts With Her in DM

Asian Doll Laughs Off Trolls Criticizing Her New Drill Song Sampling Justin Bieber's 'Baby'

Asian Doll Laughs Off Trolls Criticizing Her New Drill Song Sampling Justin Bieber's 'Baby'

Beyonce May Open Oscars 2022 Broadcast With 'Iconic Performance' From Compton Tennis Courts

Beyonce May Open Oscars 2022 Broadcast With 'Iconic Performance' From Compton Tennis Courts

Tory Lanez Begins Petition for Black Men to Perform at Coachella After Many Urge Kanye's Removal

Tory Lanez Begins Petition for Black Men to Perform at Coachella After Many Urge Kanye's Removal

Ukrainian Girl Refugee of 'Let It Go' Viral Video Performs at Charity Concert in Poland

Ukrainian Girl Refugee of 'Let It Go' Viral Video Performs at Charity Concert in Poland

Kanye West, Drake, The Weeknd and Nicki Minaj Urged to Boycott Grammys by J. Prince: 'F**k Em!'

Kanye West, Drake, The Weeknd and Nicki Minaj Urged to Boycott Grammys by J. Prince: 'F**k Em!'

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2022: Olivia Rodrigo and Lil Nas X Take Top Honor - See Winner List

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2022: Olivia Rodrigo and Lil Nas X Take Top Honor - See Winner List