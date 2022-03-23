Karrueche Tran Puts the Brakes on Quavo Dating Rumors

Instagram Celebrity

The model/actress denies the swirling rumors that they may be an item although photos recently surfaced of her and the Migos rapper hitting an L.A. restaurant for dinner together.

AceShowbiz - Karrueche Tran has spoken up after her recent outing with Quavo reignited their dating rumors. After photos surfaced of the two dining out together, the model has brushed off the speculation that they may be an item.

The actress, who has won three Daytime Emmy Awards, addressed the dating rumors when inquired about the matter by The Shade Room. "No, we are not," she told the outlet, quickly putting the brakes on the speculation.

Fans began wondering about the nature of relationship between Karrueche and Quavo after they were seemingly spotted on vacation together in St. Martin in early 2022. Earlier this month, they only added fuel to the speculation after they were pictured hitting celebrity hotspot The Nice Guy in West Hollywood for a possible dinner date. Daily Mail reported that the two dined in a private patio area of the Italian restaurant.

There's no picture of the two together as they reportedly left separately, with Karrueche taking the back door and Quavo walking out the front. However, it appeared that they had a good time during their dinner date as the pair were said to be talking, laughing, clanking glasses and enjoying each other's company.

Karrueche and Quavo were first romantically linked to each other in 2017 after being spotted together numerous times that year. However, they maintained that they were just "good friends" at the time.

The dating rumors started to swirl again as they have been single following their splits from their respective longtime partners. Karrueche broke up with NFL player Victor Cruz, whom she started dating in 2017, in January 2021, while Quavo called it quits with Saweetie in March of last year after dating since 2018.

In late 2021, Saweetie hinted at her dating preference via her Instagram Story. "Cutting men out of my diet next year," she wrote, before explaining, "I just feel that there's so much power in being alone, being content with being alone, and not being dependent on a man for validation or to feel good about myself or to feel fulfilled. …And sometimes I do feel that way and I do love the attention from men, but it's also unnecessary and also, men are a distraction. I'm really trying to take my whole life to another level. Mentally, physically, my career. Just all of that. So, it's just a little detox."