'West Side Story' Star Rachel Zegler Gets Last-Minute Oscars Invitation After Fans' Outrage

The Maria depicter in 'West Side Story' finally receives her invitation to this year's Academy Awards as a presenter less than two days after she said she's 'disappointed' that she's not invited to the ceremony.

Mar 23, 2022

AceShowbiz - Rachel Zegler has had a "last minute miracle." The lead actress of Oscar-nominated film "West Side Story" finally received her invitation to the 2022 Academy Awards after originally not receiving an invitation.

On Tuesday, March 22, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has extended an invitation to the 20-year-old actress to be a presenter. The reports came less than 48 hours after the "Snow White" star said that she's "disappointed" that she's not invited to the ceremony.

"Idk y'all, I have tried it all, but it doesn't seem to be happening," Rachel said via Instagram, hinting that she had tried to obtain a ticket. The "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" actress added, "I will root for 'West Side Story' from my couch and be proud of the work we so tirelessly did three years ago. I hope some last minute miracle occurs and I can celebrate our film in person, but hey, that's how it goes sometimes, I guess. Thanks for all the shock and outrage. I'm disappointed too. But that's okay. So proud of our movie."

After many of her supportive fans expressed dismay on social media, Rachel took to Twitter to express her gratitude for their support. "My goodness, folks!! appreciate all the support, i really really do," she tweeted. "We live in such unprecedented times, and a lot of work behind the scenes goes into making movie magic happen."

"That goes for film productions (like the one I am so lucky to be currently shooting in london) and awards shows alike," Rachel continued. She further asked her fans to "respect the process" as saying, "Let's all just respect the process and i'll get off my phone x R."

According to reports, "each nominee and presenter" at the Academy Awards "is offered a pair of tickets." Meanwhile, other tickets for the ceremony "come out of allotments given to each [film] studio."

"West Side Story" is nominated in the Best Picture category alongside "The Power of the Dog", "Nightmare Alley", "Licorice Pizza", "King Richard", "Belfast", "Don't Look Up", "CODA", "Dune" and "Drive My Car". The remake of the 1961 musical classic is also up for six other awards, including Best Director for Steven Spielberg, Best Sound and Best Supporting Actress for Ariana DeBose, among others.