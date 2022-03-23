Nick Cannon and Ex-Girlfriend Jessica White Have 'a Blast' at Strip Club

WENN/FayesVision/Brian To Celebrity

The 'Masked Singer' host and the Victoria's Secret model are seen arriving together at Upper East Side jiggle joint Sapphire 60 for the club's 'Sin Sundays' party.

AceShowbiz - Nick Cannon knows how to keep himself company with an ex. The father of eight has been spotted reuniting with one of his former girlfriends, model Jessica White, to have fun at a strip club.

Over the weekend, the former pair were spotted hitting Upper East Side stripper spot Sapphire 60. According to Page Six, they arrived together for the club's "Sin Sundays" party, during which Nick was billed to serve as a DJ.

"They came together and they had a table. They were in a great mood, hyping up the crowd," a source told the site, adding that the multi-hyphenated star played tunes from the DJ booth before he joined Jessica at the table.

Nick and Jessica apparently didn't try to hide the fact that they came together that night as sources said the two "took pictures together," taken by celebrity photographer Johnny Nunez. Another source said Jessica replied, "[I'm] with Nick" and pointed to the DJ booth when fans tried to introduce themselves to her.

"They were throwing money to the dancers," a source said of Nick and Jessica's fun night out. "She was hanging out and holding down his table while he was DJing." The source further dished, "They were having a blast. They were still there when I left at around 3:30 and he had finished his set."

Nick and Jessica dated in 2015, when the model was one of the faces of Maybelline. They were in an on-and-off relationship until 2020, around the same time he got model Brittany Bell pregnant.

In a 2021 interview with Hollywood Unlocked, Jessica told Jason Lee that she found out about the pregnancy through Instagram, but clarified that Nick impregnated Brittany while they were on a break. She also revealed that she suffered a miscarriage two weeks prior to Brittany's pregnancy announcement.

Jessica later stated that she would never hate her ex Nick despite criticism from fans. She commented on an Instagram post at the time, "Oh you guys are so fiesty. It's the same comments all the time. 'I'll never be his baby momma because I'm not his type, he played you, why are you taking up for him, he don't want you girl!' I understand we live in a world where it's popular to hate your 'ex' but I'm not more will I ever be that girl."