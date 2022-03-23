iHeartRadio Music Awards 2022: LL Cool J Lights Up Stage, Megan Thee Stallion Pies Dancer in Face

Instagram Music

Also taking the stage of Los Angeles' Shrine Auditorium on Tuesday, March 22 was Jennifer Lopez, who was presented with the 2022 iHeartRadio Icon Award at the annual event.

AceShowbiz - Several artists offered some powerful performances at the 2022 HeartRadio Music Awards. Among those who took the stage of Los Angeles' Shrine Auditorium on Tuesday, March 22 were LL Cool J and Megan Thee Stallion, who both rocked red ensembles for the event.

Also serving as a host, LL lit up the stage with a medley of his hits. The emcee kicked things off by performing his 1990 track "Mama Said Knock You Out", then moved on to "Rampage" and "The Boomin System". He also delivered his bars from the late Craig Mack's "Flava In Ya Ear (Remix)" before closing out his set by rapping "Rock the Bells".

Megan also didn't disappoint. Flaunting her curve in a sparkling red bodysuit, the Hot Girl Summer entertained the crowd with her and Dua Lipa's joint single, "Sweetest Pie". The female rapper even pied one of her dancers in the face, prompting the audience to erupt in cheers.

Fans could also watch Jennifer Lopez's iconic performances on Tuesday. The 52-year-old popstar, who was dressed in a black Roberto Cavalli jumpsuit, belted out her 2005 song "Get Right" while showing off her dancing skills. The performance had fellow stars like Halsey, Olivia Rodrigo, Iris Apatow and Willow Smith dancing and clapping too.

At the annual show, J.Lo was presented with the 2022 iHeartRadio Icon Award. Grateful for the honor, she gushed during her acceptance speech, "I appreciate this so much, so very, very much... I wish I could tell you that awards were the most important to me, but that's not true. And don't think that I don't appreciate the shiny, sparkly things, because I do! I cannot lie, everybody knows that I do. But this isn't why I do this. It's not what matters most to me. I really do it for you guys."

The "Hustlers" actress was interrupted several times by the cheering crowd. They included her boyfriend Ben Affleck, who was beaming as she was handed out the trophy, his 10-year-old son Samuel as well as her 14-year-old daughter Emme.

"You made that dream come true. I'm shaking! And I will always be grateful to each and every one of you for that. And I will never forget it, and I will never, ever take it for granted. So I want to say thank you to every one of you for believing in me when other people didn't, even when I didn't. Thank you for teaching me who I really am," she further raved. "Icon. ICON -- 'I Can Overcome Negativity,' and so can you, every single moment! ... And let me tell you something else -- I'm just getting started. I love you!"