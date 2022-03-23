 
 

Amanda Bynes 'Excited' About Future After Judge Terminates Conservatorship

The 'What a Girl Wants' actress also vows that she 'will continue to prioritize my well-being' as her conservatorship officially comes to an end after nearly 9 years.

  • Mar 23, 2022

AceShowbiz - Amanda Bynes has finally gotten what she wishes for. After a judge officially terminated her nearly 9-year conservatorship on Tuesday, March 22, the "What a Girl Wants" actress said she's "excited" about her future.

The 35-year-old expressed her excitement in a statement shared to PEOPLE via her lawyer, David A. Esquibias. She first gushed, "Following today's decision by the judge to terminate my conservatorship, I would like to thank my fans for their love and well wishes during this time. I would also like to thank my lawyer and my parents for their support over the last nine years."

"In the last several years, I have been working hard to improve my health so that I can live and work independently, and I will continue to prioritize my well-being in this next chapter," she added. "I am excited about my upcoming endeavors - including my fragrance line - and look forward to sharing more when I can."

Also feeling satisfied with the outcome were Amanda's parents, especially her mom Lynn Bynes. Tamar Arminak, attorney for the two, said in a statement, "She could not be more proud of what Amanda has accomplished getting through the last few difficult years… Both mother and daughter I know are happy to restart a relationship that doesn't include this conservatorship and focus on the endless possibilities available to Amanda now that the conservatorship is over."

On Monday, Ventura County Superior Court Judge Roger L. Lund issued a tentative ruling which stated that Amanda's conservatorship is no longer needed. He added that "grounds for establishment of a conservatorship of the person no longer exist."

After agreeing to sign the termination petition on Tuesday, the judge congratulated the "She's the Man" star. "Congratulations to Ms. Bynes and good luck," he said. "The conservatorship is no longer needed or required... She has done everything the court has asked."

Amanda, who has long suffered from various mental health issues, submitted a petition to terminate her conservatorship in late February. At the time, she insisted that she believes that her condition had "improved." In a statement, her lawyer said, "Amanda wishes to terminate her conservatorship. She believes her condition is improved and protection of the court is no longer necessary."

