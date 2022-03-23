 
 

Kodak Black Insists He's Not Latto's 'Difficult' Collaborator Who Flirts With Her in DM

Kodak Black Insists He's Not Latto's 'Difficult' Collaborator Who Flirts With Her in DM
Instagram
Music

The 'B***h From Da Souf' raptress previously revealed in a recent interview that an unnamed male artist wanted sex in exchange for a guest feature for her upcoming album, '777'.

  • Mar 23, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kodak Black made it clear that he's the one whom Latto (Mulatto) shaded a few days ago. Taking to his Twitter account, the "ZEZE" spitter insisted that the raptress was not talking about him when discussing "difficult" male artists in an interview.

Kodak set the record straight on Monday, September 21. "That Mulatto Girl IS NOT Talkin Bout Me Homie," he pointed out. "I See Y'all Steady Reachin Lol… Shawty Ain't Even Say A N***a Name On Dat S**t. Ion Know Why Tf Y'all Tryna Make A N***a Wear Dat Jacket. I'm Too Fly Fa Dat S**t Homie."

The emcee's statement arrived after Latto's interview with the "Big Boy's Neighborhood" radio show made headlines. During the chat, she lamented, "I'm clearing my album right now and it's been difficult to deal with these men... They don't know how to keep it business."

  See also...

"I'm just keeping it 100. It's a feature on my album that it was difficult to clear, and they like trying to drop their nuts on me because I won't respond to a DM," the femcee added.

Latto's revelation shocked the hosts, prompting her to elaborate more that it was a male artist. "Just because I love the song so much, and I had to turn it in yesterday, so I didn't really have a choice. I was like backed into a corner, like bullied," she said.

"But I wish more females would speak up on stuff," the Atlanta native continued. "I know the labels and stuff, they say, 'Don't do that, it's bad business,' whatever. Man, these folks be tryna drop nuts on female rappers, and I'm not gon' shut up about it!"

While it remains to be seen who Latto was referring to in the interview, she seemingly did not have any issue with Kodak. Based on the "777" tracklist that she shared recently, the Florida rapper is featured on one of her tracks called "Bussdown". The new album itself is set to be released on March 28.

You can share this post!

Eddie Van Halen's Son Wolf Relieved After Kylie Jenner Changed Her Baby Boy's Name

Amanda Bynes 'Excited' About Future After Judge Terminates Conservatorship
Related Posts
Kodak Black Meets Donald Trump for the First Time Since the Commutation of His Sentence

Kodak Black Meets Donald Trump for the First Time Since the Commutation of His Sentence

Kodak Black Shoots His Shot at Kim Kardashian While Emulating Her Caution Tape Outfit

Kodak Black Shoots His Shot at Kim Kardashian While Emulating Her Caution Tape Outfit

Kodak Black Declares He'll Love All of His Children Equally Despite Being Upset for Expecting a Girl

Kodak Black Declares He'll Love All of His Children Equally Despite Being Upset for Expecting a Girl

Kodak Black Downplays Getting Shot: 'I Did a Lot of S**t'

Kodak Black Downplays Getting Shot: 'I Did a Lot of S**t'

Most Read
Britney Spears Working on New Music for First Time in Six Years Following End of Conservatorship
Music

Britney Spears Working on New Music for First Time in Six Years Following End of Conservatorship

Carl Crawford Dubs Megan Thee Stallion 'Alcoholic' Following Her Online Tirade

Carl Crawford Dubs Megan Thee Stallion 'Alcoholic' Following Her Online Tirade

Doja Cat Prevents Astroworld-Like Incident at Lollapalooza Argentina by Helping Fan in Distress

Doja Cat Prevents Astroworld-Like Incident at Lollapalooza Argentina by Helping Fan in Distress

Megan Thee Stallion Slams 1501 Label After Countersuit Over Contract Dispute: 'See Y'all in Court'

Megan Thee Stallion Slams 1501 Label After Countersuit Over Contract Dispute: 'See Y'all in Court'

Trevor Noah Urges People Not to 'Cancel' Kanye West After He Is Barred From Performing at Grammys

Trevor Noah Urges People Not to 'Cancel' Kanye West After He Is Barred From Performing at Grammys

Artist of the Week: Parker McCollum

Artist of the Week: Parker McCollum

Lil Durk Earns Second No. 1 Album on Billboard 200 Chart With '7220'

Lil Durk Earns Second No. 1 Album on Billboard 200 Chart With '7220'

Will Butler Announces Departure From Arcade Fire After Nearly 20 Years

Will Butler Announces Departure From Arcade Fire After Nearly 20 Years

Daddy Yankee Leaves Fans Stunned After Announcing Retirement With New Album and Farewell Tour

Daddy Yankee Leaves Fans Stunned After Announcing Retirement With New Album and Farewell Tour

Aaron Lewis Encourages Concertgoers to 'Listen' to Vladimir Putin Amid Russia-Ukraine War

Aaron Lewis Encourages Concertgoers to 'Listen' to Vladimir Putin Amid Russia-Ukraine War

Beyonce May Open Oscars 2022 Broadcast With 'Iconic Performance' From Compton Tennis Courts

Beyonce May Open Oscars 2022 Broadcast With 'Iconic Performance' From Compton Tennis Courts

Ukrainian Girl Refugee of 'Let It Go' Viral Video Performs at Charity Concert in Poland

Ukrainian Girl Refugee of 'Let It Go' Viral Video Performs at Charity Concert in Poland

Asian Doll Laughs Off Trolls Criticizing Her New Drill Song Sampling Justin Bieber's 'Baby'

Asian Doll Laughs Off Trolls Criticizing Her New Drill Song Sampling Justin Bieber's 'Baby'