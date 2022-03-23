Kodak Black Insists He's Not Latto's 'Difficult' Collaborator Who Flirts With Her in DM

Instagram Music

The 'B***h From Da Souf' raptress previously revealed in a recent interview that an unnamed male artist wanted sex in exchange for a guest feature for her upcoming album, '777'.

AceShowbiz - Kodak Black made it clear that he's the one whom Latto (Mulatto) shaded a few days ago. Taking to his Twitter account, the "ZEZE" spitter insisted that the raptress was not talking about him when discussing "difficult" male artists in an interview.

Kodak set the record straight on Monday, September 21. "That Mulatto Girl IS NOT Talkin Bout Me Homie," he pointed out. "I See Y'all Steady Reachin Lol… Shawty Ain't Even Say A N***a Name On Dat S**t. Ion Know Why Tf Y'all Tryna Make A N***a Wear Dat Jacket. I'm Too Fly Fa Dat S**t Homie."

The emcee's statement arrived after Latto's interview with the "Big Boy's Neighborhood" radio show made headlines. During the chat, she lamented, "I'm clearing my album right now and it's been difficult to deal with these men... They don't know how to keep it business."

"I'm just keeping it 100. It's a feature on my album that it was difficult to clear, and they like trying to drop their nuts on me because I won't respond to a DM," the femcee added.

Latto's revelation shocked the hosts, prompting her to elaborate more that it was a male artist. "Just because I love the song so much, and I had to turn it in yesterday, so I didn't really have a choice. I was like backed into a corner, like bullied," she said.

"But I wish more females would speak up on stuff," the Atlanta native continued. "I know the labels and stuff, they say, 'Don't do that, it's bad business,' whatever. Man, these folks be tryna drop nuts on female rappers, and I'm not gon' shut up about it!"

While it remains to be seen who Latto was referring to in the interview, she seemingly did not have any issue with Kodak. Based on the "777" tracklist that she shared recently, the Florida rapper is featured on one of her tracks called "Bussdown". The new album itself is set to be released on March 28.