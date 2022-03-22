 
 

Eddie Van Halen's Son Wolf Relieved After Kylie Jenner Changed Her Baby Boy's Name

Eddie Van Halen's Son Wolf Relieved After Kylie Jenner Changed Her Baby Boy's Name
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' alum previously revealed that she and Travis Scott had changed their newborn son's name because Wolf 'really didn't feel like it was him.'

  • Mar 22, 2022

AceShowbiz - Eddie Van Halen's son seemingly was not a fan of the initial name of Kylie Jenner's second child. Now that the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum has changed the moniker, Wolf Van Halen took to social media to express his relief.

On Monday night, March 21, the 31-year-old quote-retweeted an article from Billboard that read, "Apparently Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's baby boy is no longer named Wolf." Alongside the tweet, he exclaimed, "THANK F**K."

The musician's tweet arrived just hours after Kylie announced on Instagram Story that his son, whom she shares with Travis Scott (II), isn't called Wolf anymore. "FYI our sons name isn't Wolf anymore," she declared. "We just really didn't feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere."

  See also...

Kylie first divulged her son's original name, Wolf Webster, on February 11, nine days after the baby's arrival. However, many online users ridiculed the mother of two for the name choice, with one fan lamenting, "let's just say that wasn't what i was expecting." Another hoping for a better name wrote, "she had 9 months to think."

"Honestly celebrities really be picking random names out of the dictionary and naming their kids them cause Wolf Webster? Kylie… ," a third individual reacted. Someone else then chimed in, "Kylie Jenner's baby names with no context."

That aside, Kylie recently sparked marriage rumors with Travis after she was caught wearing a sparkly diamond ring on that finger. On March 17, the makeup mogul celebrated St. Patrick's Day by posting on her Instagram Story a picture of her well-manicured hand resting on her green alligator print Birkin bag.

What caught people's attention the most, however, were two gold bands on that finger. One of the rings was covered in diamond, while the other was smaller and simpler. Both Kylie and Travis have yet to respond to the speculations.

You can share this post!

Jack Osbourne Expecting Fourth Child, His First With Fiancee Aree Gearhart
Related Posts
Kylie Jenner Changes Baby Wolf's Name After It Left Fans in Dismay

Kylie Jenner Changes Baby Wolf's Name After It Left Fans in Dismay

Kylie Jenner Sparks Travis Scott Marriage Rumors With a Ring on That Finger

Kylie Jenner Sparks Travis Scott Marriage Rumors With a Ring on That Finger

Kylie Jenner Says Her Postpartum Recovery Is 'Very Hard' After She Jets to Palm Spring for Vacation

Kylie Jenner Says Her Postpartum Recovery Is 'Very Hard' After She Jets to Palm Spring for Vacation

Kylie Jenner Takes Newborn Son Wolf on His First Plane Ride One Month After His Birth

Kylie Jenner Takes Newborn Son Wolf on His First Plane Ride One Month After His Birth

Most Read
Soulja Boy Shares Gender Reveal Video, Unveils He's Expecting Baby Boy
Celebrity

Soulja Boy Shares Gender Reveal Video, Unveils He's Expecting Baby Boy

Yolanda Hadid Allegedly Lied About Zayn Malik Hitting Her to Get Him Deported

Yolanda Hadid Allegedly Lied About Zayn Malik Hitting Her to Get Him Deported

Shailene Woodley Sits on Aaron Rodgers' Lap During California Outing Amid Reconciliation Rumors

Shailene Woodley Sits on Aaron Rodgers' Lap During California Outing Amid Reconciliation Rumors

Keke Wyatt Left Heartbroken by Grandmother's Death

Keke Wyatt Left Heartbroken by Grandmother's Death

Rapper Kid Trunks Shares Gruesome Photos of His Injuries After Being Shot in the Face

Rapper Kid Trunks Shares Gruesome Photos of His Injuries After Being Shot in the Face

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Calls Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher for Raising $30M for Ukraine

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Calls Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher for Raising $30M for Ukraine

Kanye West's Muse Chaney Jones Turns Down Kim Kardashian Comparison

Kanye West's Muse Chaney Jones Turns Down Kim Kardashian Comparison

Kylie Jenner Changes Baby Wolf's Name After It Left Fans in Dismay

Kylie Jenner Changes Baby Wolf's Name After It Left Fans in Dismay

Stars Feuding With Their Lovers' Exes

Stars Feuding With Their Lovers' Exes

Legendary Gospel Singer LaShun Pace Dies After Years of Waiting for Kidney Donor

Legendary Gospel Singer LaShun Pace Dies After Years of Waiting for Kidney Donor

Matthew Lawrence Asks Judge to Terminate Spousal Support in Cheryl Burke Divorce

Matthew Lawrence Asks Judge to Terminate Spousal Support in Cheryl Burke Divorce

Pete Davidson Unamused on 'Wild' Boys' Night With Scott Disick

Pete Davidson Unamused on 'Wild' Boys' Night With Scott Disick

Pregnant Rihanna Sparks A$AP Rocky Engagement Speculation With Huge Diamond Ring

Pregnant Rihanna Sparks A$AP Rocky Engagement Speculation With Huge Diamond Ring