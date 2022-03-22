Jack Osbourne Expecting Fourth Child, His First With Fiancee Aree Gearhart

Instagram Celebrity

The son of Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne, who already shares three kids with ex-wife Lisa Stelly, shares the baby news nearly three months after he got engaged to Aree.

AceShowbiz - Jack Osbourne is welcoming a new addition to his family. Taking to social media, the son of Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne announced that he's currently expecting his fourth child, his first with fiancee Aree Gearhart.

On Monday, March 21, the 36-year-old shared on Instagram a photo of himself cradling his fiancee's growing baby bump. He gushed in the caption, "Exciting news!!! @seecreature and I are expecting a baby in the summer! Baby #4 here we come!"

Jack's sister, Kelly Osbourne, was beyond happy to learn the baby news. She wrote in the comment section, "You're a nimbly bimbly kitty cat who's heart is pure and true. Cause you're a nimbly bimbly kitty cat who's now eating for 2!!!!!!!!!!!"

"Yes you're a nimbly bimbly kitty cat and that's why I love yooooooou," the English actress/fashion designer added. "Outside of you and jack there is no one more excited for this baby and you know why!!!!!!!!"

Also confirming the pregnancy was Aree. Sharing the identical picture on her own Instagram page, she declared, "today is my birthday, but my gift doesn't arrive till summer ;-) new member of our tribe coming summer 2022."

Jack proposed to Aree in December 2021 after more than two years of dating. When announcing the engagement, he posted on Instagram a photo of him and his love cozying up in a snowy area. In the accompanying message, he exclaimed, "Today I asked the most beautiful and loving woman I've ever met to marry me. She said yes!!"

"Life is a series of doors and I'm so excited to walk through this one with her. She's truly a magical being with a heart bigger then anything I could have imagined," the media personality continued. "Her step-mom skills make my heart so full. I couldn't be happier then I am right now."

Jack and Aree went public with their relationship in November 2019. He was previously married to Lisa Stelly, with whom he shares 9-year-old Pearl Clementine, 6-year-old Andy Rose and 4-year-old Minnie Theodora.