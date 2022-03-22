Bow Wow Announces He's Retiring From Making It Rain in Strip Clubs

Instagram Celebrity

After concluding his 34th year of life at strip clubs, Bow Wow is indeed a fan of strip clubs with 50 Cent trolling him for allegedly pocketing $1,000 meant for the dancers back in 2019.

AceShowbiz - Bow Wow made use of his social media platform to share with fans that he had decided to make changes in his life. In an Instagram Story on Monday, March 21 the rapper revealed that he would no longer throw money in strip clubs.

"Officially retired from throwing money in strip clubs!" Bow Wow, whose real name is Shad Moss, wrote. "I guess this is the 35 hitting! Done Done Done."

The announcement arrived after the "Shortie Like Mine" emcee closed out his 34th year of life in January by sharing a video of him having fun at Atlanta's Magic City strip club. The video featured a young man gawking at the club's talent.

"I go to Magic to get some food," Bow Wow wrote in part. "And I see bro just SHOCKED. I mean JUST IN AWE… YUP this is what ATL can do to a young man. He was ready to risk it all last night… hahahhahHhA WIPE THE DROOL OFF YA MOUTH BOY!! [Phone emoji] WIFEY AND TELLER 'hey baby NOT COMING HOME. NOT JUST TONIGHT BUT FOREVER ITS OVER.' "

Bow Wow is indeed a fan of strip clubs. Back in 2019, he was trolled by 50 Cent for allegedly pocketing $1,000 meant for the dancers. Fif recently revisited this accusation, claiming that Bow Wow is still salty about being accused.

"I see BOW WOW mad i told everybody he took that money home from that strip club," 50 Cent wrote after Bow Wow liked a Shade Room post discussing Fif's feud with Madonna. "SMH. Fool that money was for the dancers!"

"I liked it cuz u dissed her fool," Bow Wow hit back in reply. "if u swipe over its your post."

That aside, Bow Wow recently caught himself in rumors involving Lil Baby and Jayda Cheaves. Rumors had it, Bow Wow was the reason why Lil Baby split from his on-and-off girlfriend.

The entrepreneur, however, quickly shut down the speculation. "No shade to Bow Wow but where are y'all getting that from? It's not giving that," she insisted during an Instagram Live on Sunday.

Jayda previously raised eyebrows with her shady messages on social media. On Friday, March 18, Jayda took to Instagram to talk about ending. "Everything comes to an end," she wrote on Instagram Stories, adding, "Never force it. Be happy."

Jayda shared that she's "finally standing up." An hour later, Lil Baby wrote on his own page, "When a MF think they can play wit me."

Without elaborating what she was referring in her post, Jayda clarified in an Instagram comment underneath The Shade Room's post. "I'm [for real] y'all. Lmfao we ain't gon talk about it. y'all will see," she teased.