 
 

Jayda Cheaves Denies Rumors Bow Wow Causes Lil Baby Split

Addressing the rumors that she and Lil Baby recently broke up after she was caught texting Bow Wow, the entrepreneur went on Instagram Live on Sunday, March 20.

  • Mar 22, 2022

AceShowbiz - Jayda Cheaves set the record straight. The entrepreneur shut down the rumors that Bow Wow was the "other man" behind her recent split from her on-and-off boyfriend Lil Baby.

Addressing the rumors that she and Lil Baby broke up after she was caught texting Bow Wow, Jayda went on Instagram Live on Sunday, March 20. "No shade to Bow Wow but where are y'all getting that from? It's not giving that," she insisted.

This arrived after Jayda raised eyebrows with her shady messages on social media. On Friday, March 18, Jayda took to Instagram to talk about ending. "Everything comes to an end," she wrote on Instagram Stories," adding, "Never force it. Be happy." 

In another post, Jayda shared that she's "finally standing up." An hour later, Lil Baby wrote on his own page, "When a MF think they can play wit me."

Without elaborating what she was referring in her post, Jayda clarified in an Instagram comment underneath The Shade Room's post. "I'm [for real] y'all. Lmfao we ain't gon talk about it. y'all will see," she teased.

Fans believed that Jayda was hinting at her split from the rapper. One user tweeted, "Jayda said she's seriously done this time and i hope she is, ain't no use in wasting your baddest b***h years on anybody who isn't contributing to your peace and happiness."

Jayda got candid about her relationship with Lil Baby in an interview with Hollywood Unlocked back in December. "There's so much tension, so many things have happened," she admitted.

"He do love me, I must say, but... it's just a lot of damage that has been done, as far as social media," Jayda explained. "So once we could get over that part, I feel like maybe we could rekindle and build another relationship."

She continued, "But as far as right now, I just feel like there's so much damage that has been done publicly to just put a Band-Aid over something and say, 'Let's just get back together.' Like, nah." 

