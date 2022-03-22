 
 

Shannon Beador's 'RHOC' Reunion Designer Explains Himself Following Botched Dress Drama

In response to the mess, 'Project Runway' alum Bones Jones takes to Instagram Story to share his side of the story involving the dress he's designed for the 'Real Housewives of Orange County' star.

  • Mar 22, 2022

AceShowbiz - Shannon Beador had drama during "The Real Housewives of Orange County" reunion special taping involving her botched dress. In response to the mess, the designer of her dress took to Instagram to share his side of the story.

"Project Runway" alum Bones Jones wrote on Instagram Story on Monday, March 21 to share a picture of "the dress in discussion." Jones claimed that he made the bright yellow piece in two days with the help from a friend.

The House O Bones designer added that he only received "3 measurements" from Beador. He also claimed that he was working on the number quickly before a trip to California.

Still, Jones revealed that he's "still extremely grateful" to Beador for the experience. "I had a vision for Shannon's reunion dress, but for various reasons it didn't turn out the way we wanted it to," he captioned a video of himself with Beador, who was donning the sparkly pink ensemble that she wore for the taping.

"Despite what took place with the dress, leaving set that day I thought we ALL felt very happy and accomplished with the final result … I hope we can work together again in the future," he went on to say.

Page Six previously reported earlier on Monday that Beador flew Jones out to California "on her dime, put him up in a nice hotel and took him to dinner." However, "when it came time for him to show her the gown, it was a complete mess."

According to a source, Jones' dress for Beador was a "horrific yellow" dress that revealed "every wrinkle." It also allegedly made the reality star look as though she had "been caught in an avocado bag."

"It was one of the ugliest reunion dresses," the insider shared. "Nothing was finished, the hem was fraying everywhere."

Jones reportedly did very little to fix the outfit. That left Beador with no option than wearing a cocktail dress that a production assistant got from a local store at the last minute.

