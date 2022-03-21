Steven Spielberg Swears Off Directing Another Musical After 'West Side Story'

20th Century Fox Movie

Though he says he won't make another musical film, the Academy Award-winning director doesn't rule out being involved as a producer on musical projects in the future.

AceShowbiz - Steven Spielberg is done directing musicals. Having been praised for his works that crossed many genres, the filmmaker has sworn off directing another musical film following his critically acclaimed adaptation of "West Side Story".

The Academy Award-winning filmmaker expressed his intent to stop making musical film at the Producers Guild of America awards nominee breakfast on Saturday morning, March 19. When speaking about his latest movie, the 75-year-old said, "The worst day of the 'West Side Story' shoot was the last day, because I knew I wouldn't direct another musical."

Though he won't be directing another musical, Spielberg doesn't rule out being involved as a producer on musical projects in the future. He's currently co-producing the musical adaptation of "The Color Purple" starring Fantasia Barrino and Danielle Brooks.

During the breakfast panel at the Skirball Cultural Center, Spielberg also answered a question about how producers can be successful and enter the business. "The smartest thing I do is hire women," he shared. "I always have and always will. I believe in the power of the producer. You're not just the leaders. You are therapists. I rely on someone stronger than me to produce."

Spielberg previously spoke about challenging himself by tackling musical genre in a 2021 interview with Yahoo. "Over the last 40 years of my career, if not longer, I always said a musical was the one thing I haven't done," he said. "The thing I neglected to say, which I've never done, and the one genre that I haven't really tackled yet, is the Western. So, who knows, maybe I'll be putting on spurs someday." He then added that he has "a few in development right now, but who's to say which one will spring to the forefront."

Spielberg received multiple nominations for directing the new adaptation of "West Side Story", including a nomination at DGA Awards and Oscar nominations for Best Picture as well as Best Director. He was up for the PGA's Darryl F. Zanuck Award, but lost it to "CODA".