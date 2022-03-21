Yolanda Hadid Allegedly Lied About Zayn Malik Hitting Her to Get Him Deported

Instagram Celebrity

According to blind items sent in to Bravo and Cocktails, the former 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star always hated the 'Pillowtalk' singer and wanted to send him back to England.

Mar 21, 2022

AceShowbiz - Yolanda Hadid has been accused of lying about Zayn Malik's alleged assault on her. According to swirling rumors, the former Housewife fabricated the story to get her daughter Gigi Hadid's baby daddy deported because she "always hated" him.

According to a blind sent in to Bravo and Cocktails earlier this month, it's Yolanda's former assistant who spilled the beans. The blind item read, "Word on the street from her former assistant is that this ex-housewife and mama to top models' made the whole thing up about her daughter's baby daddy. She didn't like him."

Another tipster reiterated the claim, saying that Yolanda wanted to send Zayn back to England. "There's more to pretty little liar!!! She wanted him to be sent to England to be done with him. As in he can't come to the states at all. Deported!" the anonymous source said.

"Completely fabricated the story but since he's not exactly sober it's easier to get over on him. Like, she had his people in her pocket. Real dark stuff," the e-mail continued to read, noting that neither Gigi nor her sister Bella Hadid seemed to be aware of their mother's alleged plans. "Don't think [her] daughter/ his baby mama knew the plan. Don't think her sis did either."

Moreover, there's a screenshot of supposed messages from the former assistant, who wrote, "So Yolanda always hated zayn. and she's the drama. Her plan was to get him for domestic violence so he would be sent back to England far away from G. But it didn't work."

Defending the former One Direction member, the so-called former assistant pointed out, "They did break up tho, but zayn is the NICEST human ever." The sender of the messages went on claiming, "I was their assistant for 4 years and finally had to quit- everything you read negatively about her online is true sadly."

Zayn and Yolanda were involved in an altercation in October 2021 after she "barged" into his and his ex-girlfriend's farmhouse in Pennsylvania while the model was away for work. He allegedly pushed Yolanda into a dresser and called her "a f**king Dutch s**t."

The "Pillowtalk" crooner "adamantly" denied the accusations that he physically abused Yolanda, but eventually pled no contest to the four criminal charges of harassment against him. He said he did not contest the assault allegations in order to "restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves."

The 29-year-old singer was fined for the harassment and given 90-day probation for each count, making a total of 360 days. He was also ordered to complete an anger management class and a domestic violence program.