Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Calls Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher for Raising $30M for Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelensky personally reaches out to the Hollywood couple after their GoFundMe campaign earned nearly $35 million that goes to refugee and humanitarian aid efforts.

Mar 21, 2022

AceShowbiz - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has personally reached out to Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher following the couple's support to the country. The sixth and incumbent president of Ukraine called the Hollywood stars after they raised nearly $35 million for the country.

On Sunday, March 20, Zelensky posted on Twitter a photo of a computer screen showing him, Kunis and Kutcher having a conversation via a video call. In the caption, the president praised the pair for the efforts to help the country amid the war with Russia.

"[email protected] & Mila Kunis were among the first to respond to our grief. They have already raised $35 million & are sending it to @flexport & @Airbnb to help [Ukraine] refugees," he wrote. "Grateful for their support. Impressed by their determination. They inspire the world. #StandWithUkraine."

Kunis posted a similar photo on her Twitter page, but added no caption. Kutcher, meanwhile, retweeted a message from the politician on his own account.

In a statement released on Monday, Zelensky called Kunis and Kutcher a "star couple who sincerely believe in us, in our victory, in our future." He added, "They help IDPs [internally displaced refugees] by raising funds. And the two of them have already raised [close to] $35 million."

"I thanked them on behalf of our people, on behalf of all of us. This is a good result for one couple of our friends in America," Zelenskyy said. He continued, "We are working to make the whole world our friends."

Kunis, who was born in Ukraine in 1983 but came to the U.S. with her family in 1991, and Kutcher launched a GoFundMe page to help people in her home country in early March. They also pledged $3 million of their own money.

As of Sunday, the campaign has raised over $34 million. In a video message posted on Thursday, March 17, Mila said they were "overwhelmed with gratitude of the support" from over 65,000 people that have donated through the campaign.

Kutcher added, "Our work is not done. We're going to do everything we can to ensure that the outpouring of love that came from you all as a part of this campaign finds a maximum impact with those in need."