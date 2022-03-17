Blueface's Mom Rants Against Trolls Who Slam Him Over His Love Triangle With BM and Chrisean Rock

Facebook/Instagram Celebrity

When coming to her son's defense, Karlissa Saffold makes it clear that the 'Respect My Cryppin' ' spitter is not in a relationship with anyone despite his recent date with Chrisean.

AceShowbiz - Blueface's mother won't let anyone say negative things about him. Taking to social media, Karlissa Saffold called out trolls who criticized her son over his love triangle between him, his baby mama Jaidyn Alexis and Chrisean Rock.

Making use of Instagram Story on Wednesday, March 16, Karlissa shared a screenshot of an article which title read, "Blueface Claims He's Slept With More Than 1000 Women". Alongside the snap, she argued, "How the hell you in a relationship with the hoochie coochie man [angry face emoji]."

"Like I said he ain't lied or sugarcoated nothing! If you thought you was in a relationship with him, you lied to yourself and playing the victim," she further fumed. "I raised my kids to tell the truth or shame the devil. Stop playing with us. Scared folks lie!"

Not stopping there, Karlissa got things off her chest in another post. "A gay mother can support her sons decision to be happy but I can't support mines. Y'all are twisted. I don't care what y'all say or think [thinking emoji] because when I was riding and fighting my son about 3somes y'all was mad," she pointed out.

"Now he in love and y'all mad that I'm happy for him. This has nothing to do with neither woman, because just like a gay man gets to make such a surprising decision so can John," she added. "I'm just a mother happy to see her son happy again."

Karlissa's post arrived after Blueface was caught stepping out for dinner with Chrisean. In a clip surfacing online, the pair were seen packing on some PDAs outside the Tao restaurant.

The dinner took place on the same day when Blueface's baby mama hosted a gender reveal party for her and the rapper's second child together. It was unveiled that the musician skipped the event.

Blueface's reunion with Chrisean has baffled fans knowing the fact that he used to trash-talked his former artist a few months ago. The hip-hop star himself also slammed Chrisean for stealing his car that led to her arrest.