 
 

Blueface Clowned After He's Caught Getting Cozy With Chrisean Rock Despite Feud

The 'Respect My Cryppin' ' spitter is spotted enjoying a night out with his former artist on the same day his baby mama Jaidyn Alexis holds a gender reveal for their second child together.

  • Mar 15, 2022

AceShowbiz - Blueface may be just as confused about his love life as fans are. The "Bleed It" rapper has been dragged by some people on the Internet after he was caught getting cozy with his former artist Chrisean Rock, whom he often shamed online.

On Sunday evening, March 13, Blueface and Chrisean were captured standing outside the Tao restaurant. In a clip surfacing online, it was obvious that Chrisean couldn't keep her hands off the emcee. When a paparazzo approached them, she tried to hide behind him while showing off the roses in her hand.

The outing arrived around one month after Chrisean got arrested in Oklahoma for stealing Blueface's car. She was hit with charges of receiving, possessing, or concealing a stolen vehicle as well as distribution of a controlled substance and possession with intent. Luckily, she has now got her freedom back.

Following her arrest, Blueface slammed Chrisean on Instagram Story. "B***h stole my car an thought she was gone drive to Baltimore 25 hrs away dumba**," he said, before adding in a separate post, "A thief is the worst thing you can be as a female I'd have more respect for a prostitute...Talm about some 'come bail me out.' "

Now that people have learned of Blueface's night out with Chrisean, they called him out. "This is a dangerous game he playing . My opinion," one person commented. "This finna be some fatal attraction s**t. He seem like he love playing with her, she's not mentally stable," another opined, with a third adding, "he gonna make her look like a fool all over again lol."

Blueface and Chrisean's outing took place on the same day Jaidyn Alexis held the gender reveal for their second child together. The "Respect My Cryppin' " spitter himself was not present at the event. It remains unclear whether he has called it quits with his baby mama.

